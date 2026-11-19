MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil

BANDUNG, Nov 19 (NNN) -- West Java is seeking to restore direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Bandung as preparations to reopen the Indonesian city's international airport gather pace, potentially paving the way for easier travel and increased tourist arrivals from Malaysia.

The Indonesian province's Tourism and Culture Office head of marketing, Chandrawulan, said the resumption of international services to Husein Sastranegara Airport would strengthen tourism links with Malaysia, which the province considers its leading foreign visitor market.

She said Bandung, the capital of West Java province, remained a favourite destination among Malaysians for its shopping, culinary attractions and vibrant city atmosphere, despite the absence of direct international flights.

“Especially Malaysians. Who in Malaysia doesn't know Bandung?” she quipped when met by Bernama at her office here during a Malaysian journalist and influencer familiarisation trip to Jakarta and Bandung, organised by the Indonesian Consulate-General in Kuching, in cooperation with Sarawak-owned airline AirBorneo.

Her remarks come as Bandung Mayor Muhammad Farhan said on Tuesday that the city government was targeting December for the return of international flights at Husein Sastranegara Airport, pending approval from Indonesia's Transportation Ministry.

According to state news agency Antara, Farhan said the airport's terminal infrastructure and personnel were ready to support international operations, with Kuala Lumpur and Singapore among the priority routes. Airport management had earlier reported that preparations were 99.85 per cent complete.

Located within Bandung city, the airport previously served international routes before scheduled jet operations were transferred to Kertajati International Airport in Majalengka, West Java, in October 2023. Chandrawulan noted that Kertajati's distance from Bandung's main attractions had made the journey less convenient for tourists accustomed to arriving directly in the city.

“For tourists, even a journey of around one and a half hours can feel too long. Previously, tourists could simply close their eyes and open them again, and they would already be in Bandung city,” she said in jest.

Without direct international flights to Bandung, Malaysian travellers generally fly into Jakarta before continuing to the West Java capital by road or the Whoosh high-speed rail service, adding another leg to what was previously a direct journey.

The importance of this connection is reflected in Whoosh's passenger figures. Its operator, PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), reported that Malaysians accounted for about 430,000 passengers, or 43 per cent of its foreign ridership, between the service's launch in October 2023 and October this year.

Beyond convenience, she said the absence of direct international flights had also complicated efforts to determine the actual number of Malaysian visitors to West Java, as many entered Indonesia through Jakarta before travelling onwards to the province.

However, she said hotel records and other tourism-related data suggested that Malaysia remained West Java's leading foreign visitor market, although official entry-point statistics did not fully reflect the number of Malaysians visiting the province after arriving through Jakarta.

Beyond resuming direct flights, Chandrawulan said West Java was keen to encourage Malaysians to explore destinations outside Bandung, from Bogor's mountain scenery, golf courses, and culinary attractions to Lembang's nature-based and wellness experiences.

“Because West Java is not just Bandung,” she said, highlighting the province's cultural diversity, including Cirebon's historical heritage, Sundanese Priangan traditions and Sundanese-Betawi influences in areas bordering Jakarta.

Looking ahead, Chandrawulan said West Java planned to place greater emphasis on international tourism in 2027, encouraging longer stays and more varied travel experiences.

She said cooperation with Malaysia was currently driven largely by business-to-business engagement, including promotional and direct-selling activities involving Indonesian travel agencies and Malaysian industry players at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair.

--NNN