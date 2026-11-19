Nine Senators Issue Warning to Trump Ahead of Xi, Putin Meetings
(MENAFN) Nine Democratic senators called on President Donald Trump on Wednesday to hold the line on US national security in his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and to confront the “growing threats” posed by Beijing and Moscow.
In a joint statement, the lawmakers cautioned Trump against putting personal interests or political optics ahead of American security, democratic values and international alliances. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led the effort. Senators Chris Coons, Tim Kaine, Jeff Merkley, Cory Booker, Brian Schatz, Chris Van Hollen, Tammy Duckworth and Jacky Rosen also signed.
“President Trump must use this summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to defend American interests and values and confront the growing threats posed by Beijing and Moscow—not simply look out for his own bottom line,” the senators said.
On China, the senators pressed Trump to challenge Xi over Beijing’s economic, military and technological policies, with particular attention to the use of American technology and exports of advanced semiconductors. They also urged him to confront China’s “military intimidation” toward Taiwan and to reaffirm Washington’s commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.
The group voiced alarm over deepening ties between China and Russia, arguing that Beijing’s backing for Moscow has helped keep Russia’s war against Ukraine going.
On Russia, the senators urged Trump to tell Putin that European security cannot be compromised and that Ukraine must have a seat at any negotiations over its future.
“European security is non-negotiable and there will be no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine,” the senators said.
The lawmakers warned that the summit must not become a platform for Xi and Putin to advance their geopolitical aims at Washington’s expense. Trump’s dealings with the two leaders, they said, should deliver concrete gains for American security rather than symbolic diplomatic displays.
“American security cannot be traded away for photo opportunities or personal aggrandizement,” the senators said.
In a joint statement, the lawmakers cautioned Trump against putting personal interests or political optics ahead of American security, democratic values and international alliances. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led the effort. Senators Chris Coons, Tim Kaine, Jeff Merkley, Cory Booker, Brian Schatz, Chris Van Hollen, Tammy Duckworth and Jacky Rosen also signed.
“President Trump must use this summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to defend American interests and values and confront the growing threats posed by Beijing and Moscow—not simply look out for his own bottom line,” the senators said.
On China, the senators pressed Trump to challenge Xi over Beijing’s economic, military and technological policies, with particular attention to the use of American technology and exports of advanced semiconductors. They also urged him to confront China’s “military intimidation” toward Taiwan and to reaffirm Washington’s commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.
The group voiced alarm over deepening ties between China and Russia, arguing that Beijing’s backing for Moscow has helped keep Russia’s war against Ukraine going.
On Russia, the senators urged Trump to tell Putin that European security cannot be compromised and that Ukraine must have a seat at any negotiations over its future.
“European security is non-negotiable and there will be no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine,” the senators said.
The lawmakers warned that the summit must not become a platform for Xi and Putin to advance their geopolitical aims at Washington’s expense. Trump’s dealings with the two leaders, they said, should deliver concrete gains for American security rather than symbolic diplomatic displays.
“American security cannot be traded away for photo opportunities or personal aggrandizement,” the senators said.
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