MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan plans to create up to 50,000 new jobs and increase non-resource exports from its regions two- to threefold under its National Strategy for Industrial Development for 2030–2045, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov said, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

He presented the strategy's targets at a meeting of the Praesidium of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), chaired by National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The strategy, approved by presidential resolution in September 2026, aims to transform Turkmenistan into a modern industrial state through economic diversification, deeper processing of domestic raw materials and specialized development of each of the country's five regions. It builds on earlier industrialization goals first outlined in 2012.

The document envisages raising industrial labor productivity by 1.5 times and establishing up to 25,000 new small and medium-sized enterprises. The share of the economically active population employed in the small and medium-sized business sector is expected to reach 40%, while exports by such enterprises are targeted to double.

In addition, Turkmenistan plans to double output at high-tech industrial enterprises and increase their export production by 75%.

After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov stressed the need to further strengthen the country's industrial capacity. He called for the construction of new industrial facilities and an increase in production through the development of small and medium-sized businesses.