(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19.
Azerbaijan is set to host a number of high-profile international
political, economic, social and cultural events in 2027.
According to a review by Trend, Baku is scheduled to host the 16th Summit of
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting, the
SportAccord Convention, as well as international economic and
energy forums throughout the year.
In addition, the city of Gabala will host the 10th World Forum
on Gastronomy Tourism.
SportAccord Convention - May 9-13
One of the first major international events scheduled to take
place in Azerbaijan in 2027 will be the SportAccord Convention.
Considered one of the most prominent gatherings of the
international sports community, the convention will be held in Baku
from May 9 to 13.
According to the official SportAccord website, the event is
expected to bring together representatives of the International
Olympic Committee (IOC), international sports federations, sports
rights holders, host cities and other stakeholders in the sports
industry. The programme will include official meetings, conference
sessions, seminars, an exhibition and various networking
events.
According to the organizers, the convention is expected to
attract more than 1,700 delegates from over 120 international
federations, as well as more than 600 organizations representing
over 65 countries.
The convention is an important platform for expanding
cooperation among international sports organizations, discussing
new initiatives in the sports industry and developing partnerships
with host cities.
13th Session of the OIC Conference of Information
Ministers - June 1-2
Baku will host the 13th Session of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) Conference of Information Ministers on June
1-2.
According to the information published in the OIC's official
events calendar, the conference serves as an international platform
for discussing cooperation among the organization's member states
in the information and media sectors.
The event was also mentioned in a letter dated September 10,
2026, from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who noted that
Azerbaijan would host the 16th OIC Summit in 2027, alongside the
13th Session of the Conference of Information Ministers and other
events.
The conference will therefore provide a ministerial-level
platform for discussing cooperation in the information sector
across the Islamic world and issues on the common agenda of OIC
member states.
Baku Energy Week - June 2-4
Baku will host its traditional Baku Energy Week from June 2 to
4, bringing together international representatives of the energy
sector, government institutions, companies, investors and industry
experts.
According to the event's official website, the 2027 edition will
comprise three major international events: the 32nd International
Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 32nd Baku Energy Forum and the
15th anniversary Caspian International Renewable Energy
Exhibition.
The Baku Energy Forum will take place on June 2-3, while the two
exhibitions are scheduled for June 2-4.
Baku Energy Week serves as an important platform for promoting
international cooperation in the oil and gas industry, electricity,
renewable energy, energy security and emerging technologies.
Discussions are expected to focus on the current state of energy
markets, investment opportunities and the sector's future
development prospects.
10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism -
June
The city of Gabala will host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy
Tourism in June 2027.
According to information released by the State Tourism Agency of
Azerbaijan on October 28, 2026, Azerbaijan has been selected by UN
Tourism as the host country for the forum. The exact dates of the
event have not yet been announced.
Organized by UN Tourism since 2015, the forum brings together
professionals, academics, producers, entrepreneurs and government
representatives working in tourism and gastronomy.
Its main objective is to promote the exchange of knowledge and
expertise in gastronomy tourism, identify best practices and
strengthen the role of gastronomy in the development of tourism
destinations.
The event is expected to showcase Azerbaijan's national cuisine,
traditional gastronomic heritage and local products to
international tourism and gastronomy experts.
Hosting the forum is expected to help attract investment to the
country's tourism sector, promote local products in international
markets and expand international business ties in the industry.
16th OIC Summit - June 23-24
One of the most significant political events Azerbaijan will
host in 2027 will be the 16th Summit of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to take place in Baku on June
23-24.
According to the OIC's official events calendar, the summit will
be preceded by a preparatory meeting of senior officials on June
19-20 and a ministerial preparatory meeting on June 21-22. Thus,
the main diplomatic and preparatory activities related to the
summit will run from June 19 to 24.
Preparations for the summit were also discussed during OIC
Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha's visit to Azerbaijan in
October 2026. According to the organization, preparations for
Baku's hosting of the 2027 summit were reviewed during a meeting
between President Ilham Aliyev and the secretary-general. Taha
expressed confidence in Azerbaijan's ability to organize the
important event at a high level.
President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, said that Azerbaijan would
assume the OIC chairmanship in 2027 and host other events organized
by the organization in addition to the summit.
The OIC Summit is the organization's highest-level political
platform, bringing together the heads of state and government of
Muslim-majority countries. Discussions are expected to cover
political, economic and humanitarian cooperation across the Islamic
world, international security, regional conflicts, relations among
member states and other issues of common interest.
12th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank – July 14-15
Baku will host the 12th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors
of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on July
14-15.
According to an official announcement by the bank dated
September 29, 2026, the decision to hold the meeting in Azerbaijan
was made during the AIIB's 11th Annual Meeting in Doha.
At the handover ceremony marking Azerbaijan's selection as host,
Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari presented the
symbolic instrument of the bank's governance to Azerbaijani Economy
Minister and AIIB Governor for Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.
AIIB President Zou Jiayi emphasized that Azerbaijan was one of
the bank's founding members and said the institution was ready to
work with the country in preparing for the 2027 meeting.
Mikayil Jabbarov said Azerbaijan was pleased to host the event,
adding that the meeting would serve as an important platform for
strengthening cooperation in infrastructure development,
sustainable economic growth, innovation and regional
connectivity.
The AIIB is a multilateral financial institution that supports
sustainable economic development and regional connectivity through
investment in infrastructure and other productive sectors.
According to the bank, it currently has 111 approved members.
Representatives of the bank's member countries and partner
organizations are expected to attend the meeting in Baku.
FIFA U-20 World Cup – September 17-October
9
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will jointly host the FIFA U-20 World
Cup in September-October 2027.
According to an official FIFA announcement dated October 22,
2026, the tournament will run from September 17 to October 9. It
will be the 25th edition of the U-20 World Cup.
The FIFA Council decided on October 2, 2025, to award hosting
rights to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. In connection with the
tournament, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on
December 15, 2025, establishing an Organizing Committee to oversee
preparations for the championship in Azerbaijan.
According to FIFA, 24 national teams are expected to compete in
the tournament. Several countries have already secured their places
in the final stage, while the remaining participants will be
determined through qualifying competitions scheduled for the first
half of 2027.
The championship provides young footballers with an opportunity
to showcase their talent on the international stage and brings
together representatives of the global football community. Hosting
the tournament jointly with Uzbekistan will also help expand
Azerbaijan's experience in organizing major international sporting
events.
International events calendar for 2027
The main events confirmed or scheduled in official sources can
be summarized as follows:
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