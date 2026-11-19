HKTB Unveils Biggest-Ever Hong Kong Winterfest “Hong Kong Winter Wonderlands” In Central And Tsim Sha Tsui Kick Off The Festivities Light Shows Dazzle On Both Sides Of Victoria Harbour
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Buffet Breakfast at City Cafe (original price HK$130 per person, plus 10% service charge).
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Big Mac Meal at HK$44.5 (original price from HK$89) at McDonald's Hong Kong.
|Enjoy 20% off on all regular-priced à la carte items at PHI Coffee & Pancake.
|Enjoy HK$10 off upon spending HK$100 or above on dinner dine-in at Tai Hing.
|Enjoy HK$100 off upon spending HK$600 on dine-in Classic Afternoon Tea set or à la carte items at Vivienne Westwood Café.
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Mango Deluxe at Hung Fook Tong.
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on designated palmiers, cookies and tea products at Imperial Patisserie.
|Enjoy up to 50% off upon purchasing selected fixed-price items at Pak Shing Tong.
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon discount upon spending HK$150 or above on any product at Sa Sa Cosmetic.
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on regular-priced Ganoderma Lucidum Spores 90 Capsules at Wai Yuen Tong (Retail) Limited.
*Please refer to Appendix 2 for further details of offers.
Chinese Mainland Alipay users and users of designated Alipay+ overseas partner e-wallets can enjoy additional exclusive privileges, including 100,000 spending offers, a chance to win spending rewards of up to HK$500 or RMB500, or to enjoy 20% off the total bill (up to a maximum discount of HK$100 or RMB100) at participating merchants under the Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Scheme. These rewards and offers can be used at any merchant that accepts Alipay or Alipay+. Offers are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. HKTB will continue to collaborate with partners to expand the range of offers available, with additional offers to be rolled out in phases. For details, please visit the HKTB's Hong Kong WinterFest page on DiscoverHongKong.com.
“Only in Hong Kong” Delicacies and Souvenirs
The HKTB has partnered with the industry to curate more than 50“Only in Hong Kong” delicacies and local souvenirs, allowing visitors to experience Hong Kong's unique local flavours and winter charm while taking part in festive activities.
| Chinesology – TEN Flavours of Hong Kong
Chinesology has partnered with several local brands, as well as local farms to infuse classic Hong Kong flavours into contemporary creations. By collaborating with the brands, Chinesology presents traditional local ingredients through refined Chinese culinary techniques, elevating familiar Hong Kong tastes into culinary art that showcases the intersection of creativity and culture.
| Mian –“The Divine Dish” – Chef Shao's Signature Tomato Pork Chop Rice
Inspired by the pork chop rice cherished by generations of Hong Kong people, Chef Ronald Shao skilfully blends Hong Kong flavours with refined Chinese culinary craftsmanship. Mian transforms this everyday favourite into a sophisticated signature dish, offering diners a uniquely Hong Kong culinary experience that is both nostalgic and innovative.
| Men Wah Bing Teng –“The God of Cookery” Set Meal
Inspired by the famous BBQ pork with egg and rice from the classic Hong Kong comedy film The God of Cookery, Men Wah BBQ Pork with Egg and Rice features flame-torched thick-cut“char siu”, a runny-yolk fried egg, and Men Wah's secret recipe premium soy sauce. Served with a pineapple bun with butter and red bean milk tea, it is filled with Hong Kong movie nostalgia and Bing Teng delights.
| Shake Shack – Mango Bubble Shake
Inspired by the classic Hong Kong dessert mango pomelo sago, Shake Shack's Hong Kong-exclusive Mango Bubble Shake blends local flavours with innovative textures. Capturing the city's vibrant and creative food culture in every sip, it delivers a uniquely Hong Kong experience and a fresh take on a beloved local favourite.
| GigaSports – GigaSports x T8 Hong Kong Apparel Collection
GigaSports and T8, a professional running brand founded in Hong Kong, present the Hong Kong Apparel Collection. Inspired by Hong Kong's unique urban culture and outdoor landscapes, the collection incorporates familiar local memories, iconic landmarks, and homegrown humour into sportswear design, celebrating the city's distinctive spirit and character.
| Kee Wah Bakery – Kee Wah x Don Mak Hong Kong Kee Gift
Kee Wah Bakery collaborates with local artist Don Mak to present the Kee Wah x Don Mak Collection Hong Kong Kee Gift – a nostalgic tribute that blends iconic cityscapes with classic pastries. It captures the charm of old Hong Kong, inviting you to relive treasured moments of Hong Kong through flavour and art.
| Mrs. So XO Sauce – XO Sauce
Originating from Hong Kong's XO sauce culture of the 1980s, Mrs. So's Sauce grew from a cherished homemade gift into a trusted local brand. Made in Hong Kong at its own production facility, the brand is renowned for its quality, flavour, and safety, embodying the craftsmanship and spirit of Hong Kong manufacturing.
| Two Girls – TWO GIRLs Classic Signature Set
Founded in 1898, Two Girls was Hong Kong's first beauty and cosmetics brand. Featuring its iconic Florida Water and Living Rose fragrance, this gift set captures Hong Kong's distinctive elegance, carrying a century of brand heritage, city memories, and the timeless charm that is uniquely Hong Kong.
Locals and visitors can now visit the HKTB's Hong Kong WinterFest page on DiscoverHongKong.com for details of festive programmes and offers across the city. The New Year Countdown fireworks display, themed around the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will be a highlight of the festive season as locals and visitors welcome the new year together. Details will be announced later.
Appendix 1
|Hong Kong WinterFest - Hong Kong Winter Wonderlands
|1) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central
|Highlights
|A 22-metre giant outdoor Christmas tree, equivalent to a six-storey building, together with a classic steam train and a Christmas market
|Opening Period
|From today (18 November 2026) to 5 January 2027
| Christmas Market
From today (18 November 2026) to 3 January 2027, every Thursday to Sunday
|Opening Hours
| Opening Day:
Today (18 November 2026)
19 November to 22 December 2026; 27 – 30 December 2026;
3 – 5 January 2027
23 December 2026
| Christmas Market
|Venue
|Statue Square Garden (North and South), Central
*Crowd control measures may be implemented during the festive period. Please follow the instructions of police officers and event staff on-site.
|Light Show at Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central
|Event Period
|Today (18 November 2026) to 5 January 2027
|Show Time
| 7:00pm to 11:00pm (every 30 minutes)
24 – 26 December 2026; 31 December 2026 to 2 January 2027
|Recommended Viewing Location
|Statue Square Garden (South), Central
|Participating Buildings
|Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, Hong Kong Club Building, HSBC Main Building, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Prince's Building, and Standard Chartered Bank Building
|2) Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui
|Highlights
|Dual winter light shows themed“The Stars of Christmas Concert” and“Northern Lights”
|Event Period
|Today (18 November 2026) to 5 January 2027
|Show Time
| Opening Day:
Today (18 November 2026)
19 November 2026 to 5 January 2027
24 – 27 December 2026; 1 and 2 January 2027
|Participating Buildings
|Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster (Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Clock Tower, Hong Kong Museum of Art and Hong Kong Space Museum)
*Crowd control measures may be implemented during the festive period. Please follow the instructions of police officers and event staff on-site.
|3) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay
|Highlights
|Elves cast winter magic, with projection mapping stories and a sea of lights adding to the festive mood. Inspired by a magical encounter between Santa Claus and six elves, Causeway Bay will be transformed into an elf village, featuring a light show, the“Elves' Night Out” outdoor bar, a Christmas market, festive dining privileges, and twinkling lights and festive decorations, adding a rich winter atmosphere to the bustling city.
|Event Period
|25 November 2026 to 3 January 2027
|Opening Hours
| Light Show
25 November 2026 to 3 January 2027
25 November 2026
|Venue
|Lee Gardens area (Hennessy Road to Leighton Road), Causeway Bay
Appendix 2
|Selected QTS Privileges for Locals & Visitors
|Merchant name
|Merchant offer
|Dining
|BACI
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon upon spending HK$100 or above on food items at BACI.
|Bangkok Thai Restaurant
|Enjoy a HK$100 cash voucher at Bangkok Thai Restaurant.
|Bari-Uma Ramen
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon upon spending HK$100 or above on dine-in at Bari-Uma Ramen.
|CaN LaH
|Receive a complimentary designated dessert with any dine-in food purchase at CaN LaH.
|chapter
|Enjoy HK$35 off for every HK$300 spent on dinner dine-in at chapter.
|City Cafe
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Buffet Breakfast at City Cafe (original price HK$130 per person, plus 10% service charge).
|FINDS - The Luxe Manor
|Enjoy Steak Frites For 2 at a special price of HK$500 at FINDS - The Luxe Manor.
|Fumi Joe
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon upon spending HK$100 or above on food items at Fumi Joe.
|Fu-Un-Maru Ramen
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon upon spending HK$100 or above on dine-in at Fu-Un-Maru Ramen.
|Ginger Grill
|Enjoy HK$50 off upon spending HK$500 or above on dinner dine-in after 6pm at Ginger Grill.
|Greens Cafe - Harbour Plaza North Point
|Receive a complimentary scoop of Movenpick® ice cream upon purchase of the Sizzling Set Dinner at Greens Cafe - Harbour Plaza North Point (minimum 2 persons per booking).
|Harbour Cruise - Bauhinia
|Enjoy 25% off the Dinner Cruise at Harbour Cruise - Bauhinia.
|Horizonte Lounge
|Enjoy 2 glasses from the Retro Cocktail Series at a special price of HK$200 at Horizonte Lounge.
|I-O-N
|Enjoy HK$100 off upon spending HK$500 or above on Semi-Buffet Lunch or Dinner at I-O-N Kwun Tong.
|Kung Tak Lam Vegetarian Cuisine
|Enjoy 12% off on dine-in a la carte menu items at Kung Tak Lam Vegetarian Cuisine.
|McDonald's Hong Kong
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Big Mac Meal at HK$44.5 (original price from HK$89) at McDonald's Hong Kong.
|MeokBang Korean BBQ & BAR
|Enjoy 20% off regular-priced a la carte items at MeokBang Korean BBQ & Bar.
|Nabe One
|Enjoy a HK$20 discount upon purchasing the A5 Kagoshima Wagyu beef all-you-can-eat buffet after 5pm (Mon -Thu) at Nabe One.
|Noah's Kitchen
|Enjoy 50% off on one 12-inch pizza at Noah's Kitchen (original price HK$168).
|Petit Jardin
|Enjoy 15% off on dine-in main menu items and regular set menus at Petit Jardin.
|PHI Coffee & Pancake
|Enjoy 20% off on all regular-priced a la carte items at PHI Coffee & Pancake.
|Porterhouse
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon upon spending HK$100 or above on food items at Porterhouse.
|Restaurant - Silvermine Beach Resort
|Enjoy 20% off on regular-priced a la carte food menu at Restaurant - Silvermine Beach Resort.
|RU
|Enjoy HK$20 off upon spending HK$300 or above on a la carte food and beverage at RÚ.
|Sakurada Japanese Restaurant
|Enjoy a special price of HK$330 for selected Boston Lobster Teppanyaki Lunch Set at Sakurada Japanese Restaurant.
|simplylife BAKERY CAFE
|Enjoy HK$25 off for every HK$200 spent on dinner dine-in at simplylife BAKERY CAFE.
|Tai Hing
|Enjoy HK$10 off upon spending HK$100 or above on dinner dine-in at Tai Hing.
|Teawood Taiwanese Café & Restaurant
|Enjoy a complimentary designated side dish upon dining at Teawood Taiwanese Café & Restaurant.
|Tokio Joe
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon upon spending HK$100 or above at Tokio Joe.
|Vivienne Westwood Cafe
|Enjoy HK$100 off upon spending HK$600 on dine-in Classic Afternoon Tea set or a la carte items at Vivienne Westwood Café.
|Retail
|CHERRY
|Enjoy a special price of HK$399 on the 2 Flora Pillows or High-Quality Silk Pillows at Cherry.
|City Chain Co Ltd
|Receive a complimentary CASIO watch valued at HK$240 upon purchasing a watch at HK$1,500 or above at City Chain Co Ltd.
|csl.
|Enjoy 30% off on the 5G Discover Hong Kong Tourist SIM (15-Day) at csl..
|DS Groceries
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Andes Mint Wafers at DS Groceries.
|EGG OPTICAL BOUTIQUE LIMITED
|Enjoy a complimentary upgrade to photochromic lenses upon purchase of selected progressive lenses at eGG Optical Boutique.
|Eu Yan Sang (Hong Kong) Ltd
|Enjoy HK$50 off upon spending HK$388 or above at Hong Kong outlets of Eu Yan Sang (Hong Kong) Ltd.
|First Edible Nest
|Enjoy a HK$30 off upon spending HK$200 or above on regular-priced items at First Edible Nest.
|Hang Heung
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Golden Lap Cheong at Hang Heung.
|HKTDC Design Gallery
|Enjoy 10% off on regular-priced items upon spending HK$100 or above at HKTDC Design Gallery.
|Hong Kong Duty Free
|Enjoy up to 25% off selected Auchentoshan products at Hong Kong Duty Free.
|Hung Fook Tong
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Mango Deluxe at Hung Fook Tong.
|Imperial Patisserie
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on designated palmiers, cookies and tea products at Imperial Patisserie.
|JHC
|Enjoy HK$10 off upon spending HK$100 or above at JHC.
|Kee Wah Bakery Limited
|Enjoy 15% off upon purchasing HK$300 or above of Kee Wah Gifts products at Kee Wah Bakery Limited.
|Lukfook Jewellery
|Enjoy up to 35% off upon purchasing selected fixed-price items at Lukfook Jewellery.
|Maxim's Cakes
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on MX Life Seaweed Flavour Cashew Nuts at Maxim's Cakes.
|Meiriki
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Ultra Hair reGen at Meiriki.
|On Kee Dry Seafood Co Ltd
|Enjoy a special price of HK$268 on the Abalone Lucky Bag at On Kee Dry Seafood Co Ltd.
|Pak Shing Tong
|Enjoy up to 50% off upon purchasing selected fixed-price items at Pak Shing Tong.
|PARISINE
|Enjoy a HK$100 voucher on selected fragrance brands' regular-priced items at PARISINE.
|POPPOP RANGERS
|Enjoy a special price of HK$200 on 2 Christmas Music Tins at POPPOP RANGERS.
|Pricerite Home Limited
|Receive HK$10 off upon spending HK$100 or above on household items at Pricerite Home Limited.
|Sa Sa Cosmetic
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon discount upon spending HK$150 or above on any product at Sa Sa Cosmetic.
|Sportshouse
|Receive a box of Sportshouse shoe wet wipes upon net spending of HK$750 or above at Sportshouse.
|STACCATO
|Enjoy HK$50 off upon spending HK$500 or above at STACCATO.
|Suning
|Receive a HK$100 coupon upon spending HK$3,000 or above on mobile phones and digital products at Suning.
|THE 24. ST
|Enjoy 5% off upon purchasing 3 or more boxes of Hong Kong-Style or Assorted Palmiers at THE 24. ST.
|The Wing On Department Stores (Hong Kong) Limited
|Enjoy an extra 10% off selected Pacsafe products at the Wing On Department Stores (Hong Kong) Limited.
|Tung Fong Hung
|Receive a HK$20 coupon for regular-priced items upon spending HK$200 at Tung Fong Hung.
|Wai Yuen Tong (Retail) Limited
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on regular-priced Ganoderma Lucidum Spores 90 Capsules at Wai Yuen Tong (Retail) Limited.
Members of the media can download the press release and related photos from the following links:
Press release:
Photos:
For media enquiries, please contact:
| Ms Annice Li
Tel: 2807 6578
Email: ...
| Ms Jasmine Hung
Tel: 2807 6372
Email: ...
Outside office hours, Hong Kong media may call 8200 7860.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
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