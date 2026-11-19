HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board's (HKTB) annual flagship festive event, Hong Kong WinterFest, opened in grand style tonight (18 November). Staged on its biggest-ever scale, this year's WinterFest extends its signature Hong Kong Winter Wonderland programme to three major tourism hotspots for the first time – Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay. Together with immersive light shows in a variety of themes, the programme is bringing festive cheer to districts across the city. Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central, presented by the HKTB in collaboration with Hongkong Land, and Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui, title-sponsored by Prudential Hong Kong, were the first to open, kicking off the city's winter festive season. With citywide spending offers and the Hong Kong New Year Countdown fireworks display, the festivities showcase Hong Kong's dazzling night-time charm and reinforce the city's position as Asia's top destination for winter celebrations.

Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central invites visitors to embark on“The World of Christmas Adventure”

The HKTB has once again joined hands with Hongkong Land to present a Winter Wonderland themed“The World of Christmas Adventure” around Statue Square Garden in Central. The Winter Wonderland is divided into two zones, north and south. In the north zone, on the north side of Statue Square Garden, HKTB's tallest-ever outdoor Christmas tree, standing over 22 metres high, shines brightly as a highlight of the Winter Wonderland. Its ever-changing lighting effects, synchronised with the melodious Christmas music of the light show, make the tree the centrepiece of the Winter Wonderland. Santa Claus, a favourite with visitors of all ages, also made a surprise appearance at the Christmas Post Office beside the tree, interacting with visitors up close and adding to the festive atmosphere.

The south zone, near the Court of Final Appeal Building, has been transformed into the Hot Air Balloon Terminal, which drew crowds of locals and visitors to capture photos on opening night. The European-style train station features a classic red-and-white colour scheme and an abundance of Christmas decorations. Next to it, the pavilion has become a 12-metre-long classic steam train that puffs out steam in sync with the immersive light show, as if ready to welcome visitors aboard for a winter adventure.

This year's Winter Wonderland features more distinctive chalets than in previous years, offering festive gifts and treats. Visitors can also stop by the Christmas Mailing Corner to write seasonal greetings and share warm wishes with family and friends.

Nine Central landmarks join forces for an immersive light show as a classic train journey through magical scenes

From 18 November, nine landmarks surrounding Statue Square Garden in Central, including Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, Hong Kong Club Building, HSBC Main Building, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Prince's Building and Standard Chartered Bank Building, will form the backdrop for a multimedia light show. During the show, the giant Christmas tree and festive decorations in the Winter Wonderland change colour in time with the lights and music, complementing one another and creating a fully immersive sensory experience.

The eight-act light show follows a classic steam train as it takes audiences through eight magical winter scenes, set to eight Christmas favourites, including“Jingle Bells”,“Deck the Halls” and“White Christmas”.

The show features a series of classic festive and winter scenes, including Santa Claus as a conductor of a dazzling light show, a Christmas gift roller coaster speeding along its tracks, a giant crystal ball showcasing a winter chalet and a snowy sunset scenery, and a toy band of a nutcracker, a teddy bear and a little monkey performing cheerful melodies, together creating a heart-warming winter journey full of childlike fun.

The show also incorporates a series of thoughtful touches, including the classic Cantonese nursery rhyme“Sheep by the River”, adapted from“Jingle Bells”, as well as a frosted-cookie tram (known locally as the ding ding), a sailing boat gliding through a candy-coloured Victoria Harbour skyline, a cable car in a fantasy wonderland and a red Peak Tram climbing a snowy mountain into the clouds, showcasing the unique“Only in Hong Kong” charm.

Dual light shows at Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui

The festive atmosphere extends from Central across Victoria Harbour to Tsim Sha Tsui. The brand-new Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui, title-sponsored by Prudential Hong Kong, is full of surprises. Two themed winter light experience, stretching from the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and the Clock Tower along the waterfront to the facades of the Hong Kong Space Museum and the Hong Kong Museum of Art, take the citywide festive atmosphere to new heights.

Dance, jazz and rock come together as“The Stars of Christmas Concert” fills the harbourfront night sky with music

In“The Stars of Christmas Concert”, animal friends such as penguins, squirrels and reindeer switch on a magical jukebox, reimagining Christmas classics in a diverse mix of musical styles, including dance, jazz and rock. The audiovisual spectacle also brings together singers from different countries and regions, filling the night sky over Victoria Harbour with festive melodies from around the world.

Aurora and a giant crystal ball shine as two museums team up for“Northern Lights”

Next door, the Hong Kong Museum of Art is transformed into a giant glistening block of ice, from which dazzling auroras emerge as the ice gradually melts away. Enhanced by rooftop laser effects, the display creates a striking three-dimensional spectacle.

The facades of the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Space Museum present“Northern Lights”. The Hong Kong Space Museum becomes a giant crystal ball revealing a series of winter-themed scenes, from a deer in the snow gently turning beneath the glow of aurora and starlight to polar bears rehearsing a circus performance in a snowy forest, together creating a winter landscape full of childlike charm.

Adding to the romantic atmosphere, the crystal ball lighted up with heart-warming messages inviting everyone to embrace their loved ones, alongside an image of a teddy bear framed by a heart-shaped wreath. Locals and visitors gathered beneath the attraction to share affectionate embraces, celebrating the warmth and joy of the festive season.

Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay to debut next week, further boosting the festive atmosphere

From next week (25 November), the HKTB will team up with Hysan Development Company Limited (Hysan) to present Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay, further extending the vibrant festive atmosphere. Causeway Bay will be transformed into a lively elf village, featuring a light show depicting elves preparing Christmas gifts. Locals and visitors can stroll through the sea of festive lights along Yun Ping Road and Hysan Avenue, or enjoy a drink at“Elves' Night Out”, a 40-metre-long outdoor bar on Hysan Avenue. There, they can savour exclusive Causeway Bay-themed cocktails available for a limited time, crafted by featured bars using local tea, fruit and traditional spices. They can also join guided tours and experiences upstairs shops, following different themed routes to explore Causeway Bay's unique character from every angle.

In addition, Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay will host a Christmas market and a series of Christmas workshops from mid-December and offer a range of festive retail and dining privileges, so that everyone can enjoy the best of winter in Causeway Bay in one place, from shows and dining to shopping.

HKTB launches“Winter Wonder Deals” today, offering festive privileges for everyone in town

From today (18 November) to 5 January 2027, the HKTB is partnering with AlipayHK, Alipay and Alipay+ to offer a range of festive privileges, further enhancing the city's festive atmosphere and sharing the joy of the season with locals and visitors. They can simply scan a designated QR code at more than 6,000 participating merchants across Hong Kong to redeem and enjoy nearly 350 dining and retail offers. Featured offers include: