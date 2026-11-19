Michelin: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - November 19Th, 2026
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
| Transaction
date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of actions)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|19.11.2026
|FR001400AJ45
|201 326
|32.507 euros
|Over-the-counter
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
| PSI
Name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
|Unit Price
|Currency
|Quantity bought
|Platform
|Transaction reference number
|Buyback objective
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|NATIXIS
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|19.11.2026
|FR001400AJ45
|32,507
|Euro
|201 326
|Over-the-counter
|5309224
|Cancellation
Attachment
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20261119 - Disclosure of trading in own shares – November 19th, 2026
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