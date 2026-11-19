MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The offering provides EU customers in highly sensitive and regulated environments, including government, critical infrastructure, and regulated industries, core identity security capabilities that meet stringent data control, regulatory, and operational requirements.

The announcement builds on Saviynt's broader strategy to give organizations greater flexibility in deploying identity security across global cloud, regional data residency, private cloud, and trusted cloud environments.

PARIS and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt, the leader in identity security for AI, today announced the availability of its cloud-native Identity Security solution in the European Union on PREMI3NS, S3NS's Trusted Cloud offering qualified by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI). This deployment brings Saviynt's identity security platform to a locally operated, trusted cloud environment tailored for European government agencies, critical infrastructure providers, and regulated enterprises. Thales, as a trusted partner, will operate and support the SaaS service with dedicated EU-based personnel.

Across Europe, digital sovereignty is becoming a vital consideration as governments and enterprises seek greater control over critical data, technology, and infrastructure, while strengthening resilience and reducing strategic dependencies.

Saviynt's new EU offering is designed to address these stringent requirements by deploying its modern identity security capabilities on S3NS's SecNumCloud-qualified infrastructure, with operational support provided by Thales as a sovereign trusted third party. Operated and supported exclusively by EU residents employed by S3NS, the solution runs on PREMI3NS in an environment separated from Saviynt's global commercial cloud, ensuring local control over data, infrastructure, and operations. The solution delivers Saviynt's modern, cloud-native, and AI-enabled identity security capabilities for organizations operating in highly sensitive environments.

“Saviynt does not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to sovereignty. Our EU Sovereign Identity Security Cloud complements our data residency and private cloud offerings, extending our portfolio with a modern, cloud-native, AI-enabled SaaS identity security solution. It is designed to help government agencies, regulated enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers protect their critical assets and systems while meeting stringent regulatory and sovereignty requirements,” said Niraj Gopal, Vice President of Product Management, Saviynt.

“By hosting Saviynt's identity security platform on S3NS's SecNumCloud-qualified offering, PREMI3NS, we provide a trusted environment where organizations can modernize their security capabilities while maintaining operational control over their most sensitive data and critical operations,” said Estelle Samwells, Chief Sales Officer at S3NS.

"European sovereignty requirements extend beyond where data is hosted to include how cloud services are operated. Through this major partnership, Thales's expertise in secure European operations and regulatory environments complements Saviynt's identity security platform, helping government agencies and regulated enterprises strengthen security while maintaining greater operational control. This partnership also reinforces our vision of digital trust, where identity serves as a foundation for securing critical systems, data and emerging AI-powered environments," said Christophe Bianco, VP, Thales Cybersecurity Services.

By operating independently from Saviynt's global commercial cloud, organizations can maintain critical identity security operations while reducing reliance on external infrastructure and services.

Organizations interested in learning more should contact their local Saviynt sales representative.

About Saviynt

Saviynt is the identity security platform built to secure the modern enterprise. With Zuma, its complete AI security platform, Saviynt helps organizations build, run, and scale AI with confidence. The world's leading brands trust Saviynt to reduce risk, improve visibility, and support compliance while enabling business agility. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

...