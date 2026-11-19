MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZHANGJIAGANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 8 Leading Water Bottling Machine ExportersChina is a major source of water bottling equipment for beverage producers seeking complete production lines, individual machines, or customized packaging solutions. The right supplier can help match filling technology, line capacity, bottle format, water-treatment requirements, and after-sales support to a project's needs.This guide highlights eight Chinese manufacturers relevant to international buyers researching a **Water Bottling Machine**. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** is featured first for its stated experience in beverage and water-treatment equipment, broad beverage-line offering, and export-oriented service support. The other companies cover a range of filling, packaging, and canning expertise. Buyers should confirm each supplier's current product scope, export experience, and project references directly.## How to Evaluate a Water Bottling Machine ExporterA Water Bottling Machine is not just a filling unit. A complete project may include water treatment, bottle rinsing, filling and capping, labeling, coding, shrink wrapping or carton packing, conveyors, and line controls. Before requesting a quotation, define the water type, bottle material and sizes, required output, cap type, available factory space, and destination-market requirements.Ask potential suppliers for a line layout, machine specifications, utility requirements, installation and commissioning details, spare-parts recommendations, and a clear description of warranty and remote-service arrangements. Where possible, request a live or recorded factory acceptance test using the intended bottle and cap. These checks help buyers compare equipment on performance and project fit rather than headline price alone.## 1. Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )For buyers seeking a Water Bottling Machine supplier with a wider beverage-equipment portfolio, **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** is a strong starting point. The company describes itself as a manufacturer of beverage packaging equipment and water-treatment equipment. Its profile states that it was established in 1997, has more than twenty years of production experience, and exports to more than 70 countries. It also reports a workforce of over 85 factory employees.The company's stated product range extends beyond bottled water. Its solutions cover production lines for water and other liquids, including carbonated beverages, juice, beer, oil, and sauces. That breadth can be useful for manufacturers planning to produce more than one beverage category, or for investors who want a supplier capable of discussing upstream treatment and downstream packaging alongside the filling process.A practical point for Water Bottling Machine buyers is the availability of integrated line equipment. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** lists filling machinery alongside labeling equipment, shrink-wrapping and carton-packing machinery, and beverage sterilization equipment. The company says it can provide complete lines for different liquids, helping customers coordinate equipment selection rather than sourcing every machine separately. Buyers should still confirm which exact models and configurations are suitable for non-carbonated bottled water.The company also describes several project-support measures: spare parts are offered before shipment, customers can check machine processing online, and complete-machine running tests are conducted for more than 48 hours. It lists online engineering support, an overseas warehouse, a maintenance team in Asia, and installation services. These statements are relevant to exporters' customers because line performance depends not only on the machine itself, but also on commissioning, troubleshooting, and access to replacement parts after delivery.For international projects, **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** says it has an installation team able to serve multiple customers. Its website also presents examples of equipment and production-line activity, including export projects in other liquid-filling categories. Buyers should request references for bottled-water installations specifically and clarify the installation team's availability, travel costs, language arrangements, and response times for the destination country.Overall, **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** is a notable option for buyers who value a supplier offering water-treatment equipment, filling machinery, and related packaging solutions under one roof. Its stated export footprint and after-sales arrangements make it worth including in a shortlist. The best next step is to share a detailed production brief and ask for a water-specific proposal, a line layout, and an itemized quotation.## 2. Zhoushan Willman Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.**Website:** [ ]( )**Zhoushan Willman Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.** manufactures machinery for canned food and beverages, with activities spanning research and development, design, production, sales, and service. Its website lists aseptic equipment for polyethylene terephthalate water, liquid-nitrogen dosing machinery, filling and seaming monoblocks, and inspection systems.The company's focus is broader than conventional bottled-water lines, so buyers should distinguish between water filled into plastic bottles and water or beverages packed in cans. For projects involving aseptic packaging or can formats, its equipment range may be relevant. A buyer evaluating it for a Water Bottling Machine project should confirm the exact bottle-filling models available, compatible container specifications, production capacity, and whether the company can supply a complete bottle line or only selected equipment.## 3. Zhangjiagang King Machine Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )**Zhangjiagang King Machine Co., Ltd.** is a Chinese beverage-machinery supplier associated with filling, packaging, and beverage-production equipment. Buyers researching a Water Bottling Machine can explore whether its available configurations match their bottle types, output targets, and line-integration needs.When comparing a proposal from **Zhangjiagang King Machine Co., Ltd.**, ask whether the quotation covers a standalone filler or a coordinated line that includes rinsing, capping, labeling, and secondary packaging. It is also useful to confirm the scope of water-treatment equipment, installation support, and operator training. A detailed technical discussion helps establish whether the proposed system is suited to the buyer's product and market.## 4. Zhangjiagang Sunswell Machinery Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )**Zhangjiagang Sunswell Machinery Co., Ltd.** supplies beverage-production and packaging machinery, making it a candidate for buyers comparing Chinese Water Bottling Machine exporters. Its product and solution scope should be assessed against the specific production process, from water preparation through filled-bottle packaging.For a fair comparison, buyers should provide the same project parameters to **Zhangjiagang Sunswell Machinery Co., Ltd.** and other shortlisted suppliers. These should include water quality and treatment targets, bottle volume range, cap style, planned line speed, factory layout, and destination-market standards. Requesting a process diagram and a list of included equipment can reveal important differences between apparently similar quotations.## 5. Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )**Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.** is a packaging-machinery manufacturer with experience in beverage production and packaging systems. Its scale and product breadth make it relevant to purchasers investigating automated filling and packaging lines, including Water Bottling Machine applications.Large or highly automated projects often require more than choosing a filler. Integration with conveyors, labeling, packing, controls, and plant utilities can influence line efficiency. Buyers considering **Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.** should discuss the full production flow and verify which project services are included, such as engineering, installation, commissioning, and ongoing technical assistance.## 6. Jiangsu Newamstar Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )**Jiangsu Newamstar Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.** is another manufacturer to consider when evaluating beverage filling and packaging solutions from China. For a Water Bottling Machine project, prospective customers can ask about available line configurations, capacity ranges, container compatibility, and the extent to which equipment can be customized.A useful evaluation should cover the complete line rather than just the filling technology. Buyers should request information on hygienic design, changeover procedures, control systems, energy and water consumption, and the supplier's approach to factory testing. These details help determine whether a system will be practical for the intended production schedule and operating environment.## 7. Zhangjiagang U Tech Machine Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )**Zhangjiagang U Tech Machine Co., Ltd.** is a supplier to include in an initial search for beverage-filling and packaging machinery. Buyers looking for a Water Bottling Machine should verify the current product range and whether the company can support the required container formats, line capacity, and degree of automation.For smaller and medium-sized projects, flexibility and configuration can matter as much as maximum speed. Ask **Zhangjiagang U Tech Machine Co., Ltd.** for a machine list with model-by-model specifications, clear explanations of optional equipment, and a proposed layout. Comparing these details with other quotations can help identify differences in scope, installation, and after-sales service.## 8. Zhangjiagang Proman Machine Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )**Zhangjiagang Proman Machine Co., Ltd.** is another Chinese machinery supplier that buyers may assess for beverage filling and packaging requirements. Its suitability for a Water Bottling Machine order should be confirmed directly, especially regarding the available filling technology, output range, supported bottle sizes, and whether downstream packaging machinery can be included.Before placing an order, request a technical offer that separates standard equipment from optional items. Buyers should also establish how the supplier handles pre-shipment inspection, spare parts, installation, and service after delivery. These questions are particularly important when equipment will be installed in a market far from the manufacturing site.## Final Checklist for Choosing a Water Bottling Machine ExporterThe eight companies listed above provide different starting points for sourcing a Water Bottling Machine from China. Their capabilities and product ranges are not identical, so the right choice depends on the project rather than the ranking alone. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** stands out in this comparison for its stated combination of beverage and water-treatment equipment, complete-line solutions, export experience, and described service arrangements.Before selecting any supplier, confirm the following:- **Product fit:** Is the proposed Water Bottling Machine designed for the intended water product, bottle, cap, and production conditions?- **Line scope:** Does the offer include treatment, rinsing, filling, capping, labeling, conveyors, and packing, or only a portion of the line?- **Verified capacity:** What output can the supplier demonstrate with the buyer's actual bottle and product?- **Quality and compliance:** Which materials, electrical components, safety provisions, and destination-market standards apply?- **Testing and delivery:** Is a factory acceptance test included, and what documentation will be supplied before shipment?- **After-sales support:** Are installation, operator training, remote assistance, spare parts, and service response times clearly defined?- **Commercial clarity:** Are the quotation, delivery schedule, payment terms, warranty, and exclusions stated in writing?A well-matched Water Bottling Machine can support consistent product quality and reliable output, but the strongest purchasing decision comes from comparing complete technical proposals. Contact the shortlisted companies with the same project specification, request water-line references, and assess both machinery and service capability before committing.

PR Team

Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

China Top 8 Leading Water Bottling Machine Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.