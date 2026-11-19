MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZHONGSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Horizontal Lathe Machine Exporters: A Verification-First Guide to Relevant SuppliersChina is an important source of machine tools, metal-forming equipment, and industrial materials. For buyers searching for a **Horizontal Lathe Machine**, however, supplier descriptions need careful review: a company that manufactures CNC metal-forming equipment, deep-hole machinery, or steel products is not necessarily a horizontal lathe manufacturer or exporter.The information available for this guide supports three relevant company profiles, but does not verify seven companies as horizontal lathe machine exporters. The businesses below are therefore presented according to their documented products and their potential relevance to machining buyers-not as a confirmed ranking of lathe exporters. This distinction helps procurement teams avoid mistaking adjacent capabilities for a specific machine-tool offering.## What Buyers Should Verify Before Choosing a Horizontal Lathe Machine ExporterA horizontal lathe machine rotates a workpiece around a horizontal spindle axis while cutting tools remove material. Depending on its configuration, it can machine shafts, sleeves, bushings, rollers, threaded parts, and other rotational components. Common selection criteria include workpiece diameter and length, spindle bore, swing over bed, spindle speed, chuck capacity, bed rigidity, control system, tooling compatibility, and the required machining tolerances.For international buyers, equipment descriptions alone are not enough. A supplier should confirm whether it manufactures horizontal lathes, resells them, or provides complementary machinery or materials. Ask for a model-specific specification sheet, installation requirements, electrical standards, commissioning and training arrangements, spare-parts availability, warranty terms, export documentation, and references from customers using the same machine configuration. If a supplier's published portfolio does not show a horizontal lathe, request direct confirmation before treating the company as a lathe supplier.## 1. **Zhongshan Lilang CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.** - CNC Metal-Forming Equipment for Rotational Parts**Official website: []( )**Among the companies covered here, **Zhongshan Lilang CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.** has the clearest connection to the production of rotational metal components. Established in 2012 and based in Nanlang Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, the company focuses on CNC spinning machines and compressors. Its stated factory area is 3,000 square meters, and the company reports serving more than 1,200 clients.The company's published product range includes single-spindle lightweight CNC spinning machines, single-spindle heavy-duty CNC spinning machines, and dual-spindle heavy-duty CNC spinning machines. Models listed on its website include the LX-400, LX-500, LX-600, LX-700, LX-800, LX-900, LX-1000, LX-1100, and LX-1200. The product descriptions indicate that the range is intended for different workpiece sizes, loads, and production needs.CNC spinning and horizontal turning are distinct processes. A horizontal lathe removes material from a rotating workpiece using a cutting tool; CNC spinning forms sheet metal over a rotating mandrel, typically by applying pressure with a roller. The two processes can serve related manufacturing environments, especially where production involves rotational or axisymmetric parts, but a CNC spinning machine should not be described as a horizontal lathe. Buyers specifically seeking a lathe should ask **Zhongshan Lilang CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.** whether it manufactures, distributes, or exports horizontal lathe models in addition to its documented spinning equipment.The company's stated applications include lighting, kitchenware, and metal crafts. It says its machines can process materials such as aluminum, copper, and stainless steel. For lighting manufacturers, CNC spinning may support the forming of lamp components and other rotational shapes. In kitchenware production, it may be relevant to forming metal bodies and related components. For craft producers, the technology can help create shaped surfaces and support repeatable production.For a buyer comparing a horizontal lathe with a forming machine, the key question is the required process. If the job calls for turning an existing bar, casting, forging, or tube to a specified diameter, a lathe is the relevant machine category. If it calls for shaping sheet metal into a rotational form, CNC spinning may be more suitable. **Zhongshan Lilang CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.** is therefore a relevant company to evaluate for CNC metal forming, while its website information does not independently establish it as a horizontal lathe exporter.When contacting the company, buyers should provide sample drawings, material grade, blank dimensions, target output, forming tolerances, and production-volume expectations. These details can help determine whether spinning is technically appropriate or whether a horizontal lathe or another process is needed. Buyers should also request confirmation of machine configuration, tooling scope, automation options, delivery terms, and export support.## 2. **Dezhou Sanjia Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** - Deep-Hole Machinery for Heavy Engineering**Official website: [ ]( )****Dezhou Sanjia Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.**, located in Dezhou Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, specializes in deep-hole processing machinery. Its documented portfolio includes deep-hole drilling, boring, and honing machines, including heavy-duty and CNC-controlled models. These machines are relevant to industrial buyers who also use horizontal lathes, but they perform specialized operations and should not be confused with general-purpose horizontal lathes.The company lists a heavy-duty deep-hole boring machine series with a double rectangular guideway structure. Its published information gives a maximum boring diameter of 800 millimeters and boring depths from 1 to 16 meters for the relevant equipment. It also describes CNC gun-drilling equipment and deep-hole honing machines intended for long internal bores and precision finishing. The applications cited include railway transit, shipbuilding, mining, hydraulic machinery, and heavy engineering.This portfolio can matter to a horizontal lathe buyer when the workpiece requires multiple machining stages. A long cylinder or shaft, for example, may need external turning on a lathe as well as deep internal drilling, boring, or honing. In such cases, purchasing decisions should account for the complete manufacturing route: part geometry, bore length and diameter, material, required straightness, surface finish, and the handoff between machines.The distinction is important. A deep-hole boring machine is designed around internal machining requirements, often involving long length-to-diameter ratios. A horizontal lathe is typically selected for turning operations on a rotating workpiece. Some workpieces may require both machine types, but the presence of deep-hole equipment in a supplier's portfolio does not prove that it offers horizontal lathes.**Dezhou Sanjia Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** reports that its machines operate in industries such as railway transit, shipbuilding, mining, and heavy engineering. It also describes custom-engineered solutions based on workpiece dimensions, stroke length, and machining requirements. Buyers seeking a production line that combines turning with deep-hole processing may find the company relevant as a specialist equipment supplier. Before considering it for a horizontal lathe purchase, request a current product catalogue and written confirmation of whether horizontal lathe models are available.For accurate comparison, ask for the machine's working range, clamping capacity, guideway configuration, spindle or drilling-system details, CNC control, tooling requirements, foundation specifications, and inspection documentation. If a project involves long hydraulic cylinders or similar components, specify the required bore geometry and finish rather than comparing machines by maximum diameter alone.## 3. **Zaitong International Trading Co., Ltd.** - Steel Sourcing and Industrial Supply Support**Official website: [ ]( )**The information provided for **Zaitong International Trading Co., Ltd.** describes an international procurement and trading service focused on steel and related industrial products. The company is identified as a subsidiary of Zhongan Joint Investment Group Co., LTD. Its listed products include steel grades, forgings, castings, flanges, shafts, round bars, coke-oven parts, and machine parts.This makes **Zaitong International Trading Co., Ltd.** a potential supply-chain contact for manufacturers that operate horizontal lathes, rather than a documented horizontal lathe machine manufacturer. Material procurement is a central part of machining economics: steel grade, product form, dimensional allowance, heat treatment, and inspection records all affect machining time, tool life, and final-part quality. A trading company that can source suitable raw materials or forged and cast blanks may support a lathe-based production operation.The company's website describes product-quality control, flexible procurement options, transaction-risk reduction, and cultural and language support for cross-border trade. These services may help international purchasers coordinate with suppliers and compare material options. The available information does not, however, confirm that **Zaitong International Trading Co., Ltd.** exports horizontal lathes. Buyers should treat its role as a potential materials and procurement partner unless the company provides evidence of a machine-tool offering.When sourcing materials for turning, buyers should specify the applicable standard, grade, product form, dimensions, quantity, heat-treatment condition, inspection requirements, and traceability documents. For forged shafts or flanges, they should also verify the relevant mechanical properties and quality certificates. These checks are particularly important when the finished components will be used in pressure systems, transport equipment, energy applications, or other demanding environments.## How These Companies Relate to Horizontal Lathe Machine ProcurementThe three profiles represent different parts of the manufacturing ecosystem:- **Zhongshan Lilang CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.** documents CNC spinning machines for rotational metal forming.- **Dezhou Sanjia Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** documents deep-hole drilling, boring, and honing machinery.- **Zaitong International Trading Co., Ltd.** documents steel sourcing and industrial procurement services.None of the available company descriptions independently confirms a horizontal lathe machine product range. They may still be relevant to buyers whose manufacturing plans involve forming, internal machining, or raw-material sourcing, but that relevance is not equivalent to being a verified horizontal lathe exporter. A reliable supplier shortlist should distinguish equipment manufacturers from process-equipment specialists, material suppliers, and trading companies.## A Practical Checklist for Selecting a Chinese Horizontal Lathe ExporterBefore placing a purchase order, request evidence that the supplier offers the specific machine category and model required. A thorough evaluation should cover:1. **Machine capability:** Confirm swing, distance between centers, spindle bore, chuck size, speed range, bed type, and maximum workpiece weight.2. **Control and configuration:** Identify the CNC or manual control system, supported programming features, tooling, tailstock, steady rests, and optional automation.3. **Application fit:** Provide representative drawings and materials, then ask the supplier to explain the proposed machining process and expected tolerances.4. **Quality and inspection:** Request acceptance-test procedures, inspection records, and any applicable quality-system certifications.5. **Export readiness:** Confirm packaging, shipping terms, installation, commissioning, documentation, electrical compatibility, and operator training.6. **After-sales support:** Establish warranty coverage, response times, remote support options, spare-parts availability, and service responsibilities.7. **Supplier identity:** Verify the full legal company name on the quotation, contract, invoice, and export documents, and make sure it matches the entity responsible for delivery and support.## ConclusionChina offers a broad range of machinery and industrial supply capabilities, but buyers searching for a **Horizontal Lathe Machine** should verify each supplier's actual product scope rather than relying on general manufacturing claims. **Zhongshan Lilang CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.** is documented as a CNC spinning-machine specialist; **Dezhou Sanjia Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** focuses on deep-hole processing machinery; and **Zaitong International Trading Co., Ltd.** provides steel and procurement-related services.These companies may contribute to a broader machining or manufacturing project, but the available information does not establish them as seven-and does not establish any of the three as-confirmed horizontal lathe machine exporters. Buyers should request model-specific evidence and written confirmation before including a supplier in a lathe-focused tender.

PR Team

Zhongshan Lilang CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.

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