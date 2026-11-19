MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 8 Leading Step Up Transformer ExportersA step up transformer raises alternating-current voltage from a lower level to a higher level while maintaining the system frequency. It is essential in power generation, renewable-energy installations, utility networks, industrial facilities, and electronic equipment. The right supplier depends on the application: a compact transformer used in an inverter or power adapter has very different design requirements from a large unit serving a substation or grid connection.This guide introduces eight China-based companies and supplier listings relevant to buyers researching step up transformers. It gives particular attention to Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd., whose published portfolio focuses on transformer and electromagnetic components. The other entries include manufacturers with broader power-equipment portfolios. The list is an editorial overview, not a verified ranking of export volumes. Buyers should confirm each company's legal identity, product specifications, certifications, export experience, and project references before ordering.## 1. **Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd.** - []( )Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd. stands out for buyers seeking compact transformers and electromagnetic components for electronic products, rather than utility-scale step up transformers. The company describes itself as an enterprise integrating research and development, production, sales, and industrial trade. Its published product range includes transformers, inductor coils, solenoids, antenna coils, bobbin coils, air-core coils, and wireless charging coils.For applications such as voltage inverters, power adapters, and switching power supplies, transformer selection must account for input and output voltage, operating frequency, insulation, temperature rise, efficiency, and the physical space available in the device. Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd.'s listed application areas include these types of electronic equipment, making it a potential supplier to original-equipment manufacturers that need a component-level step up transformer or a transformer designed to meet a particular assembly requirement. Buyers should provide detailed electrical drawings and operating conditions to establish whether the required voltage-raising function is within the company's product scope.The company's website reports a substantial manufacturing and quality-control operation, including three modern plants, more than 500 imported machines, a factory area of approximately 24,000 square metres, and a workforce of more than 800. It also states that the company holds 47 patents and uses 75 quality-control points and 12 inspection stages. These are supplier-reported figures and should be verified during qualification, especially where a step up transformer is used in a safety-critical or regulated product.Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd. lists ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and ISO 13485 certifications. These credentials may be relevant to customers evaluating process controls and industry-specific quality systems, but buyers should confirm the current certificate scope, issuing body, and validity dates. The company also describes rapid sampling and customer-support services. For a new transformer design, a practical evaluation should include prototype testing, insulation and temperature-rise results, production-capacity confirmation, and approval of the final specification before mass production.There is a date discrepancy in the company's published material: its development history refers to a 2003 founding, while its company profile states that Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007. Prospective customers should ask the company to confirm its legal establishment date and corporate history when conducting due diligence.Overall, Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd. is most relevant to buyers sourcing compact, application-specific transformers and related coils for electronic products. It should not be assumed to offer large oil-immersed or high-voltage grid step up transformers unless the company confirms that capability directly.## 2. **Legal company name not stated in the supplied information** - [ ]( )The supplied material identifies this transformer supplier only through the website ; it does not state the operator's full legal company name. Because a trading name or website domain is not necessarily the registered corporate name, buyers should obtain the company's business licence and confirm the contracting entity before treating it as a qualified exporter.The available product information describes power transformers for medium-voltage distribution and utility applications. Listed products include 10 kilovolt and 13.5 kilovolt oil-immersed transformers, a 35 kilovolt on-load tap-changing transformer, and dry-type voltage transformers for measurement and protection. The stated capacity ranges, sealed tank design, copper windings, and cold-rolled silicon-steel cores indicate a portfolio oriented toward power distribution rather than compact electronic components.For a step up transformer project, the key question is whether the supplier can design and manufacture the required voltage ratio, rated capacity, insulation level, cooling arrangement, tap range, and short-circuit withstand capability. A product described as a distribution transformer is not automatically suitable for every step-up application. Buyers should request model-specific drawings, test reports, technical standards, factory details, and export references, in addition to verifying the legal entity behind the website.## 3. **TBEA Co., Ltd.** - []( )TBEA Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese energy-equipment company with business areas that include transformers and other power-transmission products. Its scale makes it a potential candidate for buyers considering large power-system projects, where a step up transformer must integrate with generation facilities, substations, or transmission infrastructure.A high-capacity step up transformer for a power plant or renewable-energy project requires more than a suitable voltage ratio. The design must match generator or inverter output, grid connection requirements, load profile, fault levels, cooling method, and site conditions. Buyers considering TBEA Co., Ltd. should request project-specific technical proposals and verify which manufacturing unit would be responsible for the particular transformer. They should also confirm applicable standards, routine and type-test documentation, delivery schedule, spare-parts support, and commissioning arrangements.For international procurement, buyers should establish the full scope of supply at the quotation stage. That may include the transformer, bushings, monitoring devices, protection accessories, oil or other cooling components, installation guidance, and testing. TBEA Co., Ltd.'s broad power-industry position may suit complex projects, but the final decision should rest on the exact model, factory capability, commercial terms, and verifiable references.## 4. **China XD Electric Co., Ltd.** - []( )China XD Electric Co., Ltd. is associated with power-transmission and distribution equipment, making it a relevant company to investigate for step up transformer requirements in utility and industrial networks. In this market segment, a transformer is typically one part of a wider electrical system that can also include switchgear, protection, monitoring, and substation equipment.Buyers should define whether they need a generator step-up transformer, a unit for a renewable-energy collection system, or a transformer for a distribution or industrial network. Each use case imposes different demands on winding design, impedance, voltage regulation, insulation coordination, and protection. China XD Electric Co., Ltd. should be asked to confirm the specific product family, available ratings, manufacturing location, and export documentation for the required application.The company may be of interest to purchasers seeking a supplier familiar with larger power-system projects. Even so, a general corporate profile cannot replace technical qualification. Request the applicable standards, guaranteed losses, temperature-rise limits, test plan, and relevant project references for the proposed step up transformer before comparing offers.## 5. **Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd.** - []( )Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd. is a Chinese transformer manufacturer to consider for high-voltage and power-grid procurement. Its potential relevance is strongest where the buyer needs a project-engineered transformer rather than a standard, low-voltage component. Buyers should confirm directly whether the company's current product range includes the voltage class, capacity, and design required for their step up transformer project.Large transformers are engineered around the electrical network and site, not selected solely by nominal capacity. Important parameters include primary and secondary voltage, frequency, rated power, vector group, impedance, cooling method, tap changer, insulation level, environmental conditions, and permitted losses. For wind, solar, or conventional generation, the transformer must also be compatible with the generator or inverter and with the grid-connection study.When assessing Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd., request drawings and guarantees for the exact configuration, together with factory test procedures and export references. Clarify whether the quotation includes transport, installation supervision, commissioning support, and long-term service. These checks are especially important for a step up transformer whose failure could interrupt a plant or grid connection.## 6. **Jiangsu Huapeng Transformer Co., Ltd.** - []( )Jiangsu Huapeng Transformer Co., Ltd. is another Chinese manufacturer that buyers may evaluate for power and distribution transformer projects. A supplier with relevant transformer engineering and production capabilities can be suitable for step up applications, provided its available models match the buyer's technical specification and operating environment.Before requesting a commercial offer, buyers should prepare a clear data sheet. It should state the required voltage ratio, rated capacity, frequency, phase configuration, indoor or outdoor installation, cooling system, tap range, insulation requirements, noise limits, and applicable standards. For renewable-energy projects, it should also describe inverter characteristics, harmonics, grid-code conditions, and expected load cycles. This information enables Jiangsu Huapeng Transformer Co., Ltd. to confirm suitability rather than quote a superficially similar product.For export orders, ask the company to identify the producing factory and provide quality records tied to that facility. Independent inspection, witness testing, packaging specifications, shipment protection, and warranty terms should be agreed before production. Such measures help buyers compare a step up transformer offer on total project value, not only on the initial price.## 7. **Shandong Taikai Transformer Co., Ltd.** - []( )Shandong Taikai Transformer Co., Ltd. is a further supplier to consider in searches for Chinese power-equipment exporters. Buyers should verify its current product scope and determine whether it can supply the specific step up transformer type required, particularly when the project calls for high voltage, high capacity, or a custom electrical configuration.For a generation project, the step up transformer must safely transfer power from the generator or inverter system to the collection network or grid. That requires careful coordination of voltage levels, insulation, protection settings, grounding, cooling, and fault withstand. A credible proposal should include guaranteed electrical performance and a clear description of the tests that will be completed before dispatch.Purchasers evaluating Shandong Taikai Transformer Co., Ltd. should also verify the legal seller, production site, certificate scope, and export track record. Ask for references involving comparable ratings and service conditions, rather than relying only on a general product catalogue. A technically complete bid should specify delivery responsibilities, technical-document submission dates, spare parts, and after-sales support.## 8. **Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited** - []( )Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a broad industrial and energy-equipment group that may be relevant to buyers exploring integrated power-project supply. Its size and range of businesses can be useful where transformer requirements sit within a wider generation, industrial, or infrastructure project. Buyers must still confirm which group entity would manufacture and sell the specific step up transformer.The transformer's role in a complete system is central: it raises voltage to support efficient transmission or interconnection, while its design must remain compatible with generators, power converters, switchgear, and protection systems. For a project involving Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, purchasers should request a clear responsibility matrix identifying the contracting entity, equipment manufacturer, engineering scope, and service provider.Evaluation should focus on model-specific technical evidence. Confirm voltage and capacity ratings, guaranteed losses, insulation coordination, cooling, tap-changer requirements, factory acceptance tests, and grid-code compliance. For overseas delivery, confirm the applicable standards and documentation, as well as transport dimensions, installation requirements, commissioning support, and warranty coverage.## How to Select a Step Up Transformer ExporterThe best supplier depends on the application. Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd. is positioned in the supplied information as a component-focused manufacturer, making it most relevant to compact transformers for electronic products. Larger power-equipment companies may be more appropriate for generation, utility, and high-voltage projects. Buyers should not compare these suppliers as though they serve an identical market.Start by defining the step up transformer's electrical duty: input and output voltage, capacity, frequency, load profile, installation location, cooling method, and required standards. Then check whether the supplier manufactures the requested product itself or sources it through another company. Ask for the legal business name, business licence, factory address, current certifications, technical data sheets, and references for comparable projects.Finally, review the full commercial and technical package. A reliable exporter should explain testing, inspection, packing, delivery, installation support, warranty, and spare-parts arrangements. By matching the supplier's proven product scope to the project's actual requirements-and verifying claims before purchase-buyers can make a better-informed decision when sourcing a step up transformer from China.

PR Team

Dongguan Fuying Electronics Co., Ltd.

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