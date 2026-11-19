The model maker and Guinness World Records title holder has delivered more than 6,000 projects in more than 25 countries since it began model making in 2001.

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BIDllc, an architectural model maker and 3D visualisation studio with production facilities in the UAE, China and Saudi Arabia, is marking 25 years of architectural model making with the launch of a new English and Arabic website at bidllc. Since 2001, the business has delivered more than 6,000 projects for developers, architects and government entities in more than 25 countries.The milestone comes as off-plan sales continue to drive the UAE property market, and with them the need to show buyers homes that are not yet built. Dubai recorded almost 79,200 residential sales worth AED 221.3 billion in the first half of 2026, according to Cavendish Maxwell. In Abu Dhabi, off-plan deals made up 89% of the AED 70.4 billion in residential sales over the same period, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).“Twenty-five years ago, architectural models were primarily used for concept discussions, design reviews and approvals,” said Fay Wong, CEO of BIDllc.“Today, they have become the centrepiece of sales centres and exhibitions, bringing developments to life before they are built. They help architects communicate their vision, give developers powerful tools to attract and engage buyers, and make complex projects easier for customers to understand and connect with. Our mission has always been the same: to turn visions into something people can experience, understand and believe in.”On 13 November 2024, BIDllc set the Guinness World Records title for the largest display of architectural models, presenting 377 models at Cityscape Global in Riyadh in association with the National Housing Company (NHC).BIDllc's model-making business dates back to 2001. In 2010, Wong established its 3D studio, extending the company's work from physical scale models into digital visualisation. Today, its established services cover masterplan, tower, villa and resort, and industrial models, photorealistic CGI renders and 3D animation, 360 VR tours, and interactive sales tools for sales centres and exhibitions. The new website brings this work together in both languages, with a dedicated page for each service and a portfolio of projects from the UAE and around the world.“Every model still begins with architectural drawings and requires precision at every stage, from production and installation to attentive after-sales service,” said Wong.“What has changed is what a model can achieve. Dynamic lighting shows, interactive touchscreens and integrated digital sales and CRM tools now work alongside physical models to create an immersive experience. Buyers can explore an entire masterplan, discover individual communities and examine a specific home, all within a single visit.”Building on these established capabilities, BIDllc is now developing its work in PropTech, digital twin technologies and AI-enabled production. The aim is to bring physical models, digital experiences and intelligent technologies together, creating more effective architectural presentations and real estate sales solutions.BIDllc works with developers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the wider MENA region and international markets, and has delivered projects in more than 25 countries. It runs production facilities in Sharjah, UAE, in Shenzhen, China, where it is headquartered, and in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Its clients include NHC, OMNIYAT and ROSHN.About BIDllcBIDllc is an architectural model maker and 3D visualisation studio headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with production facilities in Sharjah, UAE, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Its model-making business dates back to 2001, and its 3D studio was established in 2010. It has delivered more than 6,000 projects in more than 25 countries, including scale models, CGI renders, 3D animation, 360 VR and interactive sales solutions for developers, architects and government entities across the MENA region and international markets. In 2024, it set the Guinness World Records title for the largest display of architectural models. Learn more at bidllc.

Mueed Ahmed

BIDllc

+971 52 798 8536

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BIDllc Marks 25 Years of Architectural Model Making in the UAE and Launches a New Bilingual Website News Provided By ATEX International Exhibition LLC November 19, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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