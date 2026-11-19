MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LINYI, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 5 Leading Electric Police Motorcycle Exporters: A Verified Supplier ProfileBuyers searching for an **Electric Police Motorcycle** exporter in China need more than a product photo or a broad claim of manufacturing experience. Police and public-safety fleets have operational requirements that differ from those of ordinary commuters: vehicles may need to support long shifts, frequent stops, reliable braking, secure equipment mounting, and consistent performance in varied conditions. Exporters should therefore be assessed on product suitability, customization capacity, quality controls, delivery arrangements, and the evidence available for each claim.This article focuses on the single company for which information was provided: **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** It does not present an unsupported five-company ranking. Importantly, the available company information describes electric bicycles and scooters, along with OEM/ODM services, but does not identify a dedicated police motorcycle model or confirm police-specific certifications. Buyers should treat this profile as an introduction to a potential electric-vehicle manufacturing and customization partner-not as confirmation that a ready-made Electric Police Motorcycle is currently available.## Featured Supplier: **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.****Official website: []( )****Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** is an electric-vehicle manufacturer based in Linyi City, Shandong Province, China. According to its company information, the enterprise was founded in 2015 and has developed from a small production workshop into a business integrating research and development, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service. Its stated factory site covers 7,000 square meters, and its workforce comprises more than 50 employees. The company also reports exporting to over 30 countries.For organizations exploring an Electric Police Motorcycle project, these details offer a starting point for supplier evaluation. A stated export track record can be relevant to buyers planning cross-border procurement, while integrated production and sales may provide a route to discuss customized vehicle configurations. However, the published information does not establish that **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** currently manufactures a purpose-built police motorcycle. Prospective buyers should confirm the exact vehicle category, technical specification, and intended use directly with the company.## What the Company's Published Product Information ShowsThe product information from **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** centers on practical urban mobility. Its described offerings include a compact urban commuter vehicle designed for short trips, as well as electric bicycles and scooters for city travel. Features mentioned include an easy-to-maneuver design, a high-capacity battery, a front basket, a rear backrest, shock absorption, an anti-slip footrest, and responsive braking systems.These features may be useful reference points when discussing an Electric Police Motorcycle adaptation, but they should not be mistaken for a complete police-fleet specification. For example, a front basket and rear backrest are commuter-oriented details; public-safety users may instead require secure storage, mounting points for approved equipment, enhanced visibility, or a different seating and control layout. Similarly, a reference to a high-capacity battery does not provide the battery chemistry, voltage, amp-hour rating, charging time, usable range, or performance under a defined duty cycle.Buyers should request model-specific technical documents before making any purchasing decision. For an Electric Police Motorcycle, the key question is not simply whether an electric vehicle can be customized, but whether the proposed platform can meet the buyer's operational, regulatory, and maintenance requirements.## OEM/ODM and Customization Potential**Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** states that it offers flexible OEM/ODM services. This may be relevant to fleet buyers who need adjustments to vehicle appearance, components, packaging, or market-specific configurations. The company also describes stable production, export quality control, customizable logistics, and one-stop after-sales support as part of its service approach.For an Electric Police Motorcycle procurement project, buyers can use an initial discussion to determine whether the company can support the necessary changes. Customization might involve a suitable paint scheme, fleet identification, storage solutions, lighting provisions, communication-equipment mounts, or adjustments to rider ergonomics. These are questions for technical confirmation; the supplied information does not confirm that any particular police-specific customization has already been developed or tested by **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.**A useful inquiry should specify the intended operating environment and duty cycle. A vehicle used for patrol in a compact urban area may have different range and speed needs from one expected to cover a large campus, industrial site, or suburban district. Buyers should also state whether the vehicle will be used on public roads or private property, as this can affect registration, lighting, braking, and certification requirements. Clear requirements help the manufacturer assess whether an existing platform is suitable or whether a new configuration would be needed.## Quality, Packaging, and Export ConsiderationsAccording to its published company information, **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** applies export quality control and presents itself as a professional manufacturer focused on stable product quality and on-time delivery. The company describes packaging made with five-layer imported kraft paper, with custom packaging options, and says it can work with a buyer's preferred carrier.These are relevant considerations for international Electric Police Motorcycle orders. Vehicles can be vulnerable to damage during long-distance transport, so buyers should ask for packaging specifications, loading plans, shipping terms, and procedures for documenting any damage on arrival. It is also sensible to confirm what is included with each vehicle, such as chargers, manuals, tools, spare parts, and protective components.Quality claims should be verified against the specific model and purchase agreement. Buyers can request inspection criteria, testing records, component lists, warranty terms, and information about pre-shipment inspection. For a fleet order, an agreed sample approval process and written acceptance standards can reduce misunderstandings between the buyer and supplier. The available information does not provide model-level test results or police-vehicle certifications, so these should be requested rather than assumed.## How to Evaluate an Electric Police Motorcycle ProposalWhen assessing a proposal from **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.**, or discussing a potential Electric Police Motorcycle configuration, buyers should request clear answers in several areas:1. **Vehicle category and intended use:** Is the proposed product an electric bicycle, an electric scooter, or a motorcycle-class vehicle? What roads or operating environments is it designed for?2. **Performance data:** What are the rated motor output, maximum speed, climbing capability, and expected range under stated conditions?3. **Battery and charging:** What battery specification is supplied? How long does charging take, and what charging equipment is included?4. **Braking and suspension:** What braking components and suspension configuration are used on the exact proposed model?5. **Police-specific requirements:** Can the vehicle accommodate approved identification, storage, lighting, communication, or other equipment required by the buyer?6. **Compliance documentation:** What certificates, test reports, and registration documents are available for the destination market?7. **Service and parts:** What warranty applies, which spare parts are available, and how are technical questions handled after delivery?8. **Order and delivery terms:** What are the minimum order quantity, production lead time, packaging method, shipping options, and payment terms?These questions are especially important because the term **Electric Police Motorcycle** can refer to very different vehicle types in different markets. A compact electric commuter scooter may be appropriate for limited-duty use on private premises but may not satisfy local legal requirements for a road-registered patrol motorcycle. Buyers should match the product classification to local regulations before placing an order.## Why Location and Export Experience Matter**Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** is located in Linyi City, Shandong Province. Its company information describes the area as a transport hub connecting the Yangtze River Delta and the Bohai Economic Circle. For overseas buyers, a manufacturer's location can be one factor in assessing logistics planning, supplier access, and coordination of factory inspections. It does not, by itself, guarantee a particular shipping time or landed cost; those depend on the destination, route, order size, and agreed shipping terms.The company reports serving customers in more than 30 countries. This provides a basis for asking about its experience with the buyer's target market, but prospective customers should verify whether the company has previously supplied the same vehicle category and destination region. Export experience with general electric bicycles or scooters does not automatically demonstrate experience with an Electric Police Motorcycle or with local public-sector procurement requirements.## A Practical Buyer Profile**Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** may be worth contacting for buyers seeking a Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer with stated OEM/ODM capability, urban mobility products, export-oriented packaging, and after-sales support. Its published offering provides a starting point for discussions about possible fleet customization.The company's current public-facing information, however, does not confirm a dedicated Electric Police Motorcycle product. A buyer should therefore request a specific technical proposal and supporting documents before treating the company as a qualified police-motorcycle supplier. The proposal should identify the exact model, its vehicle classification, available customization, performance figures, compliance status, production schedule, warranty, and service arrangements.A sample or pilot order may be appropriate where the buyer needs to evaluate handling, comfort, braking, charging routines, durability, and equipment integration before committing to a larger fleet. For procurement teams, documenting the evaluation criteria in advance can make comparisons more objective and help ensure that a vehicle designed for daily commuting is not assumed to meet specialized patrol needs without validation.## Frequently Asked Questions### Does **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** list a dedicated Electric Police Motorcycle?The information provided for this profile describes urban electric bicycles and scooters but does not identify a dedicated Electric Police Motorcycle model. Buyers should contact the company through its official website to confirm its current product range and customization capabilities.### Can the company customize vehicles for fleet use?**Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** states that it provides OEM/ODM services and customizable logistics. The exact scope of vehicle customization, minimum order quantities, and availability of police-related equipment should be confirmed directly.### What should an overseas buyer request before ordering?Request a model-specific specification sheet, compliance documents for the destination market, battery and motor data, warranty terms, spare-parts information, packaging details, production lead time, and a written description of any requested customization.## ConclusionFor buyers researching China-based suppliers around the keyword **Electric Police Motorcycle**, **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** is a manufacturer to investigate for its stated electric-vehicle production, OEM/ODM services, export activity, and urban mobility products. Its profile indicates potential value as a contact for a tailored project, but the available information does not verify a ready-made police motorcycle or police-specific certification.The most responsible next step is direct technical due diligence. Share the intended patrol environment and local compliance requirements, then ask **Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.** to confirm in writing whether it can offer a suitable vehicle and provide evidence for its specification. Official website: []( ).

PR Team

Aurora Electric Vehicle (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

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China Top 5 Leading Electric Police Motorcycle Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 07:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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