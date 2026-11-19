MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DEZHOU, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China-Based HVAC Smoke Control System Components Supplier: Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.**Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.****Official website: **## OverviewFor projects that need reliable ventilation and smoke-management equipment, choosing compatible **HVAC smoke control system components** is essential. Fans must move air effectively, while fire and smoke dampers help restrict the passage of flame and smoke through ventilation ducts. Product selection also needs to reflect the building layout, airflow requirements, operating environment, installation constraints, and applicable fire-safety requirements.**Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.** is a ventilation equipment manufacturer based in Dezhou, Shandong Province, China. Its product range includes a high-flow fire smoke exhaust axial fan and commercial fire dampers for ventilation, alongside other air-moving and ventilation products. This combination makes the company relevant to buyers researching HVAC smoke control system components for commercial, industrial, and building projects.This profile focuses exclusively on **Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.** and the products described on its official website. Buyers should confirm current specifications, certifications, project suitability, and export arrangements directly with the company before placing an order.## What HVAC Smoke Control System Components Does Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. Offer?The company's website features two products with a direct connection to smoke control:- **High Flow Fire Smoke Exhaust Axial Fan:** A fan designed to exhaust smoke from buildings during a fire.- **Commercial Fire Damper for Ventilation:** A duct-mounted product designed to help block the spread of flame and smoke through HVAC ductwork.These products perform different but complementary functions. A smoke exhaust fan moves smoke-laden air out of a building or designated area. A fire damper closes within a ventilation duct to help limit the movement of fire and smoke between spaces. Whether and how these products should be combined depends on the building's engineered smoke-control design and the requirements of the relevant authorities.The company also lists other ventilation equipment, including mixed-flow fans, cabinet ventilation fans, and a jet-flow air handling unit. These products may be relevant to broader ventilation or air-handling packages, but their suitability for a particular smoke-control application should be verified rather than assumed.## High Flow Fire Smoke Exhaust Axial FanThe **High Flow Fire Smoke Exhaust Axial Fan** is presented as a product specifically designed for fire smoke exhaust in buildings. According to the company's website, it is intended to deliver high air volume, withstand high temperatures, and operate reliably in emergency conditions. Its stated purpose is to remove smoke quickly and support safer evacuation.These characteristics address important considerations when evaluating smoke exhaust equipment. Airflow capacity affects how much smoke-laden air the system can move; temperature resistance matters because equipment may be exposed to hot gases during a fire; and stable operation is critical when the fan is expected to run under emergency conditions. The product is described as having a compact design, which may be useful where installation space is constrained.The actual performance of a smoke exhaust fan depends on its selected model and the full system configuration. Buyers should request the rated airflow, static pressure, operating temperature and duration, motor and electrical details, installation orientation, dimensions, materials, control requirements, and test documentation for the specific unit under consideration. They should also confirm whether the fan's performance matches the smoke-control calculations and applicable local codes for the project.The website states that the fan meets international fire-safety standards. Since the product description does not identify specific standards or certificates, purchasers should ask **Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.** for the relevant documentation, including the standard names, certificate numbers, issuing or testing body, and the product models covered.## Commercial Fire Damper for VentilationThe **Commercial Fire Damper for Ventilation** is described as a heavy-duty galvanized-steel damper for ventilation systems. The company's product information highlights temperature-control options of 70°C and 280°C, fast closing, and a role in helping block flame and smoke from spreading through HVAC ducts.Fire dampers are important HVAC smoke control system components because ductwork can otherwise provide a route between different rooms or fire compartments. A damper is selected and installed to suit the fire-protection strategy, duct configuration, and building requirements. Its temperature rating, dimensions, closing mechanism, installation position, and access for inspection all need to be considered in the context of the project design.The listed 70°C and 280°C options should not be treated as interchangeable. The appropriate selection depends on the intended application and governing requirements. Buyers should confirm how each option operates, whether the damper is designed for fire, smoke, or combined fire-and-smoke functions, and what testing or certification applies to the exact model. They should also confirm the required installation details, including orientation, connection method, actuator or release mechanism, and maintenance access.The company describes its fire dampers as certified to strict international safety standards. As the public product information does not specify the standards or certificates, buyers should request supporting documents and verify that they cover the model and configuration being purchased.## Broader Ventilation ProductsIn addition to its directly identified smoke-control products, **Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.** lists other equipment that may form part of a wider ventilation package.Its **Industrial Mixed Flow Fan with Low Noise** is described as combining features of axial and centrifugal fans to provide airflow and pressure. The company states that the product uses a steel construction with a corrosion-resistant coating and a low-noise design. While this may be relevant to general ventilation, buyers should confirm whether a particular model is designed and certified for smoke exhaust before specifying it for a life-safety application.The company's **Industrial Soundproof Cabinet Ventilation Fan** combines a fan with a sound-insulated steel enclosure. The product is presented for ventilation in indoor settings where reduced noise and space-efficient installation are useful. Its enclosure and intended use may suit certain ventilation needs, but smoke-control suitability should be established through model-specific technical information.The **Jet Flow Air Handling Unit** is described as a ductless, long-distance air-supply unit with an insulated cabinet and spherical jet nozzles. It is designed to provide air conditioning in large spaces without complex ductwork. This product belongs to the company's wider air-handling range rather than being identified as a smoke exhaust or fire-damper product.Keeping these distinctions clear helps buyers avoid treating general ventilation products as interchangeable with dedicated life-safety equipment. For any HVAC smoke control system components, the intended function and supporting technical evidence should be confirmed for the exact model.## Why Consider Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.?A key reason to consider **Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.** is that its published product range includes both a fire smoke exhaust fan and a ventilation fire damper. These products address two recognizable elements of smoke-management planning: smoke removal and limiting smoke or flame movement through ductwork.The company is based in Dezhou, Shandong Province, and describes its products as manufactured there. Its website also presents a broader ventilation portfolio, which can help buyers exploring related air-moving equipment from the same supplier. However, a broad product range alone does not establish that every item is appropriate for a smoke-control system. Model-by-model technical review remains necessary.For international purchasers, clear communication about product documentation and project requirements is especially important. Buyers should ask the company to provide current drawings, performance data, installation guidance, packing details, lead times, warranty terms, and export documentation applicable to the order. If the project requires third-party testing or specific approvals, those requirements should be stated before quotation and confirmed in writing.## Buyer Checklist for HVAC Smoke Control System ComponentsBefore sourcing smoke-control equipment from **Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.**, buyers can use the following checklist:1. **Define the application.** Identify whether the requirement is smoke exhaust, duct fire isolation, smoke containment, or a combination of functions.2. **Confirm design criteria.** Provide the project's airflow, pressure, temperature, operating-duration, electrical, and environmental requirements.3. **Request model-specific documentation.** Ask for technical datasheets, drawings, installation instructions, and maintenance information for the exact products being quoted.4. **Verify ratings and approvals.** Request the names and documentation for relevant standards, tests, and certificates. Confirm that they apply to the selected model and configuration.5. **Check system compatibility.** Confirm that the fan, damper, controls, ducts, and other components work together under the project's engineered design.6. **Review installation and access.** Verify dimensions, orientation, connections, clearances, inspection access, and any requirements for commissioning.7. **Confirm commercial details.** Establish quantities, production schedule, packaging, delivery terms, warranty, spare parts, and after-sales support.8. **Use qualified project professionals.** Final selection and installation should follow the design and approval process required for the building and jurisdiction.## Frequently Asked Questions### What HVAC smoke control system components does Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. list?The company's website lists a **High Flow Fire Smoke Exhaust Axial Fan** and a **Commercial Fire Damper for Ventilation**. It also features other ventilation products, including mixed-flow and cabinet fans. Buyers should verify the intended use and approvals of each model.### Is the High Flow Fire Smoke Exhaust Axial Fan intended for building smoke exhaust?Yes. The company describes it as a fan specially built for fire smoke exhaust in buildings. Buyers should request model-specific performance data and confirm that the selected fan meets the project's design and regulatory requirements.### What material is specified for the Commercial Fire Damper for Ventilation?The company describes the damper as being made from heavy-duty galvanized steel. Its website also mentions 70°C and 280°C temperature-control options. Buyers should confirm the exact construction, operating characteristics, and documentation for the selected version.### Does the company provide specific certification details online?The product descriptions refer to international fire-safety standards, but do not identify the specific standards or certificates in the information provided here. Buyers should request the relevant documents directly from **Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.**### Where can buyers find the company's product information?Visit the official website of **Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.** at **** to review its published product range and contact the company for current technical and commercial information.## Conclusion**Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.** is a China-based ventilation equipment manufacturer whose published range includes two products directly associated with HVAC smoke control system components: a high-flow fire smoke exhaust axial fan and a commercial fire damper for ventilation. The fan is presented for removing smoke during a fire, while the damper is designed to help restrict flame and smoke movement through ducts.For buyers assessing the company as a potential supplier, the next step is to confirm exact model specifications, performance data, applicable certificates, project compatibility, and export terms. Careful verification helps ensure that selected components fit the engineered smoke-control strategy and the requirements of the building and jurisdiction.**Company: Dezhou Haiyou Fengdun Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.****Official website: **

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