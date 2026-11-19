MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 6 Leading 120Ah Lithium Battery ExportersChina is a major source of lithium battery cells, battery packs, and complete energy storage systems. For overseas buyers, a 120Ah Lithium Battery can serve applications ranging from backup power and mobile equipment to solar storage, marine use, and industrial vehicles. However,“120Ah” describes capacity, not a complete specification: voltage, chemistry, battery management system, enclosure, certifications, and intended duty cycle all affect whether a battery is suitable.This guide introduces six China-based suppliers and manufacturers for buyers researching a 120Ah Lithium Battery. The first company receives particular attention because its published portfolio focuses on integrated energy solutions. Product availability and export suitability should always be confirmed directly with each company.## What to Check When Sourcing a 120Ah Lithium BatteryBefore comparing suppliers, define the battery's operating requirements. A 12.8V, 120Ah battery has a nominal energy rating of about 1.54kWh; at 25.6V, the corresponding figure is about 3.07kWh. Actual usable energy depends on battery chemistry, permitted depth of discharge, temperature, and battery management settings. Do not compare batteries by amp-hour rating alone.Ask suppliers to confirm the following:- **Chemistry and cell configuration:** LiFePO4 is widely used for cycle life and thermal stability, while other lithium chemistries may suit different energy-density or cost requirements.- **Voltage and continuous current:** Check compatibility with the inverter, motor, charger, or other connected equipment.- **Battery management system:** Confirm protections, communication protocols, monitoring, and any low-temperature charging functions.- **Mechanical and environmental design:** Verify dimensions, mounting, terminals, enclosure rating, and resistance to vibration or moisture where relevant.- **Documentation and compliance:** Request current test reports, shipping documentation, and certificates relevant to the destination market and application.- **Commercial terms:** Clarify customization, sample availability, production lead time, warranty coverage, packaging, and after-sales support.A supplier's website may show related battery products without listing a specific 120Ah model. Buyers should therefore request a current datasheet and written confirmation that the requested capacity and configuration are available.## 1. Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.**Website: []( )****Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** is the lead company in this guide for buyers seeking a broader energy solution alongside a 120Ah Lithium Battery. The company describes itself as a manufacturer and supplier of integrated energy storage systems, inverters, and solar panels, with experience in the renewable energy sector. Its stated product scope covers residential and portable energy storage as well as commercial and industrial solutions.The published product range includes LiFePO4 energy storage products, including wall-mounted systems and wheeled battery systems. Examples shown on its website include a 25.6V 200Ah wall-mounted battery and 51.2V wheeled systems in larger energy capacities. These listings indicate experience with energy storage configurations, but they do not, by themselves, confirm that a particular 120Ah Lithium Battery is currently offered. Buyers should contact **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** with the required voltage, capacity, installation format, and application to confirm a matching model or customization option.A potential advantage for project purchasers is the company's stated ability to supply multiple parts of a solar and storage setup. If a project requires batteries, inverters, and solar panels, sourcing from a supplier with a portfolio across these categories may simplify initial product coordination. This does not remove the need to check compatibility: buyers should request confirmation of inverter communication, charging parameters, and battery system integration for the exact products under consideration.**Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** reports 20 years of renewable energy industry experience, more than 100 employees, a 7,000-square-metre factory area, and customers in over 90 countries. These are company-published figures and should be treated as supplier claims until verified during due diligence. For an export order, ask for factory and quality-system documentation, sample or inspection options, product test reports, and references for comparable applications.For buyers, the most useful inquiry is specific rather than simply asking for a price. State whether the 120Ah Lithium Battery is for home storage, a portable power system, telecom backup, or another use; then provide the required nominal voltage, continuous and peak current, operating temperature, dimensions, and target market. This allows **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** to respond with a relevant model or explain whether a custom battery pack is feasible.## 2. Propow Energy Co., Ltd.**Website: [ ]( )****Propow Energy Co., Ltd.** is a lithium battery manufacturer whose published portfolio spans LiFePO4 batteries and several application markets. The company lists products for golf carts, marine and recreational vehicles, forklifts, truck starting and parking air-conditioning, cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and energy storage. It also describes work with cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch cells.For a buyer looking for a 120Ah Lithium Battery, this variety may be useful when the battery must fit a specialized vehicle or equipment system rather than a standard home-storage installation. **Propow Energy Co., Ltd.** also advertises private-label and customized solutions, including changes to battery management systems, size, functions, casing, and color. Ask whether a 120Ah configuration is available for the particular application and whether the requested changes affect certification, delivery time, or warranty.The company highlights research and development, quality testing, international shipping support, and after-sales service. Buyers should turn these statements into concrete procurement questions: which tests apply to the proposed model, which documents will be supplied, how are warranty claims handled internationally, and what is the shipping arrangement for lithium batteries to the destination country?## 3. Yueqing Chunshang Technology Co., Ltd.**Website: [ ]( )****Yueqing Chunshang Technology Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a high-tech company involved in research and development, production, sales, and service for new-energy products. Its website lists lithium batteries, lead-acid-to-lithium replacement batteries, energy storage systems, inverters, solar products, and charging equipment.This combination may appeal to distributors and system integrators looking for more than a standalone 120Ah Lithium Battery. The company's listed energy storage products include wall-mounted, stacked, and portable systems, alongside inverter and battery kits. Prospective buyers should confirm whether **Yueqing Chunshang Technology Co., Ltd.** can provide the required 120Ah battery as an individual product, as a replacement battery, or as part of a system.The supplier states that it offers quick delivery and pre-sales and after-sales support. Since lead times and service arrangements depend on product configuration and destination, request a written quotation that specifies model, production schedule, packaging, documentation, warranty, and the party responsible for technical support.## 4. EVE Energy Co., Ltd.**Website: []( )****EVE Energy Co., Ltd.** is an established Chinese battery company with a broad battery business spanning multiple applications. It may be relevant to buyers comparing cell manufacturers and larger battery suppliers for an export project. Its broad industry profile makes it a candidate for supplier research, but buyers should not assume that a particular 120Ah Lithium Battery is available in every chemistry, format, or market.When contacting **EVE Energy Co., Ltd.**, specify whether the requirement is for individual cells or a finished battery pack. A 120Ah cell and a 120Ah assembled battery are different procurement items: the latter requires a suitable series and parallel configuration, battery management system, enclosure, and safety design. Ask for the exact model number, current datasheet, minimum order quantity, and sales channel for the relevant market.## 5. Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd.**Website: []( )****Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd.** is another China-based technology and manufacturing company to include in a broader search for lithium battery solutions. Its relevance to a 120Ah Lithium Battery procurement depends on the buyer's application, required product format, and current export offering. Confirm directly whether the company is quoting a complete pack, a battery system, or another component.For equipment makers and project developers, the important questions are customization capability and system integration. Request details about battery management functions, communication interfaces, operating limits, production controls, and the company's experience with the intended application. Buyers should also confirm that the proposed product documentation and certifications match the importing country's requirements.## 6. Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co., Ltd.**Website: []( )****Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co., Ltd.** is an additional supplier for buyers comparing China battery manufacturers and exporters. As with the other companies in this list, its inclusion should be treated as a starting point for supplier qualification, not confirmation that a specific 120Ah Lithium Battery is presently available in the required configuration.Send a clear request covering chemistry, nominal voltage, 120Ah capacity, dimensions, discharge current, connector type, enclosure, annual volume, and destination market. Ask **Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co., Ltd.** to identify the exact product model and provide current technical and shipping documentation. This helps distinguish a standard catalogue battery from a customized pack and makes quotations easier to compare.## How to Compare the Six SuppliersThe best exporter is not automatically the company with the lowest unit price. A lower quotation may exclude a battery management system, accessories, testing, export packaging, or support. Compare offers against the same specification and request itemized pricing.For **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.**, first explore whether a battery can be matched to the company's wider solar and energy storage portfolio. For **Propow Energy Co., Ltd.**, clarify application-specific customization and suitability for vehicles or industrial equipment. For **Yueqing Chunshang Technology Co., Ltd.**, establish whether the requested product is available as a standalone battery or within an integrated system. For the other candidates, validate current product availability and export arrangements before treating a general company profile as evidence of a matching product.A practical supplier evaluation should include:1. A model-specific datasheet and battery configuration.2. Evidence of quality control and relevant test documentation.3. Sample, factory audit, or third-party inspection options.4. Written warranty conditions and a process for technical support.5. Confirmed production lead time, packaging, and shipping terms.6. References or experience relevant to the intended application.## Frequently Asked Questions### What does 120Ah mean on a lithium battery?120Ah is the battery's rated amp-hour capacity under specified test conditions. It does not state the battery's voltage or total energy. To estimate nominal energy, multiply voltage by amp-hour capacity, then divide by 1,000 to convert watt-hours to kilowatt-hours.### Is every 120Ah Lithium Battery suitable for solar storage?No. Confirm the battery chemistry, voltage, charging limits, inverter compatibility, communication requirements, and installation conditions. A battery intended for a vehicle or other load may not be appropriate for a stationary solar system.### Which company should buyers contact first?**Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** is a logical first contact for buyers interested in batteries within a wider solar and energy storage project, based on its published portfolio. Buyers should still request confirmation of the exact 120Ah model and its technical documentation.### What should an export inquiry include?Include the required chemistry, voltage, 120Ah rating, continuous and peak current, application, dimensions, certifications, quantity, and destination country. Ask for a model-specific quotation, current datasheet, lead time, shipping documents, and warranty terms.## ConclusionChina offers a wide range of potential sources for a 120Ah Lithium Battery, from integrated energy storage suppliers to manufacturers serving specialist equipment markets. **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.**, **Propow Energy Co., Ltd.**, and **Yueqing Chunshang Technology Co., Ltd.** publish portfolios that include relevant battery or energy storage categories, while **EVE Energy Co., Ltd.**, **Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd.**, and **Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co., Ltd.** offer additional avenues for supplier research.The key purchasing step is to verify the exact product rather than rely on a general portfolio description. Compare matched specifications, review documentation, and confirm export support before placing an order. A well-qualified supplier should be able to identify the precise 120Ah Lithium Battery model, explain its limits, and provide the information needed to assess safety, compatibility, and long-term value.

PR Team

Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.

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