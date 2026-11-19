Telescoping PED holder

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmartTray International LLC, a pioneer in patented personal electronic device (PED) holder technologies, today announced its sponsorship of the RedCabin Innovation Summit, taking place December 8–10, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. The summit brings together airline executives, aircraft manufacturers, seating suppliers, cabin interior specialists, and industry innovators to explore the future of aircraft cabin design, passenger experience, advanced materials, and next-generation aviation technologies.As a sponsor, SmartTray will contribute to the industry's ongoing conversations about delivering meaningful innovations that improve the passenger experience while addressing airlines' operational, commercial, and cabin modernization priorities."At SmartTray, we believe that meaningful innovation doesn't always require redesigning an entire aircraft cabin," said Nick Pajic, Founder and CEO of SmartTray International LLC. "Sometimes, transforming something as familiar as a passenger tray table can significantly improve the travel experience. Our mission is to bring practical, patented technologies to airlines and aircraft seat manufacturers that enhance passenger comfort, create value, and help shape the future of aircraft interiors."As airlines continue investing in cabin modernization, premium passenger experiences, and fleet retrofits, SmartTray sees growing opportunities for integrated technologies that provide measurable benefits without the complexity and expense of extensive cabin redesigns.SmartTray's solutions are designed for integration with new aircraft seating platforms as well as the modification of existing tray tables, giving airlines flexibility in adopting passenger-focused innovations. The company looks forward to engaging with airline executives, aircraft manufacturers, seat OEMs, and cabin technology partners during the Denver summit.About SmartTray International LLCFounded in 2011 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SmartTray International LLC develops patented personal electronic device holder technologies for commercial aviation, rail, bus, and automotive markets. With more than 20 granted patents and over 100,000 aircraft seat installations, SmartTray collaborates with airlines, aircraft seating manufacturers, and aviation industry partners worldwide to deliver innovative passenger-focused solutions. SmartTray's technologies are designed to enhance passenger comfort, improve cabin functionality, and create new opportunities for airlines and transportation operators.

Nick D Pajic

SmartTray International, LLC

+1 602-553-1988

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SmartTray to Sponsor RedCabin Innovation Summit Showcasing Innovative Aircraft Cabin Technologies News Provided By SmartTray International, LLC November 19, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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