Egypt Unearths Cemetery With Hundreds of Coffins, Gold Tongues
(MENAFN) Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a vast ancient burial ground in the northern province of Menoufia, packed with hundreds of coffins, gold tongue amulets and jewelry, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry announced Wednesday.
The site, Tell Kom Abu Billo, holds stone and pottery coffins, the remains of wooden ones and vaulted mudbrick tombs, according to a ministry statement. The burials stretch from the close of Egypt’s Late Period through the Ptolemaic era and into the early Roman period. Early analysis points to the third and second centuries BC for much of the cemetery.
Hisham El-Leithy, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said no previous find at the site has matched the density of burials and coffins packed into this open courtyard.
Early review of the grave goods indicates the cemetery largely served middle-class residents, El-Leithy said. Architectural remains continue beneath the surrounding sand and debris, suggesting further structures are still buried.
Among the objects recovered were tongue-shaped gold pieces, an earring, a necklace pendant and thin gold sheets. Teams also found scarab amulets and small funerary figures called ushabtis, some bearing hieroglyphic inscriptions.
Excavators additionally recovered miniature sphinxes, fragments of statues of the falcon god Horus and two falcon burials set among the coffins. Other items portray Isis-Aphrodite, including a clay piece that shows the goddess seated on a lotus flower, nursing the infant Harpocrates.
Not all the coffins survived intact. Some had lost their lids, and others were broken by earlier damage and quarrying. The human remains are poorly preserved but still carry traces of embalming materials and resins, along with remnants of coverings painted yellow, red, blue and gold.
The cemetery sits within the archaeological zone of ancient Terenouthis, at the eastern entrance to Wadi El Natrun, historically a source of the natron salts used in mummification. Earlier digs there exposed remains of the city and a temple dedicated to the goddess Hathor.
The ministry said excavations and studies will continue to learn more about the people interred at the site and their funerary customs.
The site, Tell Kom Abu Billo, holds stone and pottery coffins, the remains of wooden ones and vaulted mudbrick tombs, according to a ministry statement. The burials stretch from the close of Egypt’s Late Period through the Ptolemaic era and into the early Roman period. Early analysis points to the third and second centuries BC for much of the cemetery.
Hisham El-Leithy, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said no previous find at the site has matched the density of burials and coffins packed into this open courtyard.
Early review of the grave goods indicates the cemetery largely served middle-class residents, El-Leithy said. Architectural remains continue beneath the surrounding sand and debris, suggesting further structures are still buried.
Among the objects recovered were tongue-shaped gold pieces, an earring, a necklace pendant and thin gold sheets. Teams also found scarab amulets and small funerary figures called ushabtis, some bearing hieroglyphic inscriptions.
Excavators additionally recovered miniature sphinxes, fragments of statues of the falcon god Horus and two falcon burials set among the coffins. Other items portray Isis-Aphrodite, including a clay piece that shows the goddess seated on a lotus flower, nursing the infant Harpocrates.
Not all the coffins survived intact. Some had lost their lids, and others were broken by earlier damage and quarrying. The human remains are poorly preserved but still carry traces of embalming materials and resins, along with remnants of coverings painted yellow, red, blue and gold.
The cemetery sits within the archaeological zone of ancient Terenouthis, at the eastern entrance to Wadi El Natrun, historically a source of the natron salts used in mummification. Earlier digs there exposed remains of the city and a temple dedicated to the goddess Hathor.
The ministry said excavations and studies will continue to learn more about the people interred at the site and their funerary customs.
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