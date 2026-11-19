MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) On the 109th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday recalled her first meeting with the late leader, describing her as a "loving and gentle" person who always made others feel comfortable.

Sonia Gandhi shared a video of a conversation with her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and granddaughter, Miraya Vadra, at the Indira Gandhi Memorial, where they recalled their memories and experiences with the former Prime Minister.

"The first time I was to meet Indira Gandhi, I refused to go. The next day I changed my mind. I was terribly nervous, and my English was poor, so she spoke to me in French. That was the first thing I learnt about her: she noticed what you were struggling with and quietly made it easier," Sonia wrote while sharing the video.

"The world knew the Prime Minister. At home we knew Dadi - a loving and gentle person, full of stories and wisdom and an incredible sense of humour. Some of her lives on in all of us, whether we know it or not. We still miss her," the CPP Chairperson added.

During the conversation, Sonia also recalled Indira Gandhi's disciplined routine and said she was a dedicated working woman who began her day early in the morning.

Sonia Gandhi also spoke about the adjustments she had to make after marrying Rajiv Gandhi and entering a new household, saying adapting to a different family environment and lifestyle took time.

"I felt like most Indian girls when they get married. And they go into a new home, and they have to adjust. I would say more a little worse, I think... Everything, but you know, slowly you get adjusted," she said.

Recalling her first meeting with Indira Gandhi, Sonia said the former Prime Minister had been passing through London and had planned to meet her during a brief stay in the city. However, Sonia initially became nervous about the prospect and refused to go.

"Nana called someone at the High Commission; found an excuse. I don't remember what. So then maybe after a day we went. So then I prepared myself. So then we went up to this place; she was lying down, she was very tired, jet-lagged. So then she started asking me about myself. I spoke French because my English was non-existent... She spoke very good French," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, described her grandmother as the "primary enforcer" of discipline in the family, saying that while the children were expected to follow rules and behave properly, Indira Gandhi was also gentle and affectionate towards them.

Priyanka Gandhi also remembered her grandmother as "very naughty", saying she would often play little tricks on her grandchildren despite being strict about the rules followed in the family.

"She was very loving as a grandmother. There were many rules in our house, so those rules were non-negotiable, so we had to live within those rules," she said.

"We could not misbehave; everything had to be proper and all that, so she was strict in that sense. We were scared if she got angry, but she was also very gentle and very loving," Priyanka said.

Recalling the time she spent with her grandmother, Priyanka Vadra said Indira Gandhi made an effort to be present during family meals and regularly spent time with her grandchildren despite her demanding political and professional responsibilities.

"She was very sweet. She talked a lot to us. She talked to me about Joan of Arc, told me stories about the independence movement, about her childhood. She talked to Rahul also a lot; because he was older, she talked to him a lot more about politics also," Priyanka said.

Priyanka further said that, as a child, she admired her grandmother so much that she wanted to grow up to be like her.

"For me, as a child, she was, like, I just wanted to be her as a child, you know? She was tough; everybody was scared of her. She was brave. She was bright. Today, as a woman, I just think of the journey of this woman from when her entire family was in prison, fighting for freedom. And then in a sense, she always, she was a revolutionary. And she continued to be a revolutionary. She never ceased to be a revolutionary. So even when she was in government, and she was taking big decisions, she had that same fervour and that same love and complete commitment to her country," Priyanka said.

Describing Indira Gandhi's sense of duty and commitment to the nation as exceptional, the Wayanad MP said her grandmother's dedication remained deeply connected to the ideals of the freedom struggle.

"That sense of commitment, that sense of responsibility and duty that she had is, I think, unmatched," Priyanka added.