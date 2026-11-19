MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said Karnataka was united in its support for the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project and asserted that the state would implement it within the legal framework, irrespective of opposition from Tamil Nadu.

He said the project would primarily cater to Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and benefit Mandya, Tumakuru, Hassan and Mysuru districts.

Responding to opposition to the project, CM Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had permitted Karnataka to take up the project on its territory while also directing the state to release its stipulated share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka would abide by the court's directions, he said.

"The country's legal system and the Supreme Court have permitted us to build the Mekedatu project on our land and have also directed us to release water to Tamil Nadu. We will follow that. Tamil Nadu is also undertaking several projects in its part of the Cauvery basin. We have never created any trouble for them, and there is no need for us to do so," he said.

Recalling the legal proceedings, the Chief Minister said the Supreme Court had issued its order when the DMK government was in power in Tamil Nadu. The neighbouring state subsequently filed a review petition, which was rejected, he said.

CM Shivakumar said Karnataka had prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and was also working on providing alternative land to compensate for the forest area that would be submerged by the project.

"The entire state is united without any differences and is supporting the project. One or two people may be making statements out of jealousy, but by and large, we are united," he said.

He said the balancing reservoir would help meet Bengaluru's drinking water needs and provide relief to people in four districts during difficult periods of water availability.

"There is no proposal to use the water for agricultural purposes. People from across the world come to Bengaluru, and we will utilise the water for drinking purposes. During difficult times, particularly when 67 TMC of water has to be released, the balancing reservoir will be useful. It will also benefit the people of Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Hassan districts," he said.

The Chief Minister also said leaders from opposition parties were extending cooperation to the government on the project. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had written a letter supporting the project, he said, adding that he was hopeful that the necessary permissions would be secured.

"His son (Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy) might be speaking out of jealousy. Let us not take him seriously. Deve Gowda has also said that the project should be implemented. He had earlier stated that he would get the required permissions in a single day. I am hopeful that he will get it done," CM Shivakumar said, in an apparent reference to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar said he had also discussed the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the Mekedatu project was not an individual or political issue but concerned the entire state.

"Whatever difficulties they may create, we have won within the legal framework. We have got justice, and Tamil Nadu has also got justice. As per the court's directions, we have to release a total of 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, and we will abide by that," he said.

It can be noted that the Mekedatu project envisages the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, with a proposed storage capacity of 67 TMC.

The project aims to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements, regulate water releases to Tamil Nadu and generate 400 MW of hydropower. Karnataka maintains that the project will not affect Tamil Nadu's allocated share of Cauvery water, while Tamil Nadu has opposed it, citing concerns over downstream water availability.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 16,745 crore and is awaiting necessary technical and statutory clearances before construction can begin.