MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who is lending his voice to the track“Tenu Leke Jaana” and featuring in the music video alongside Ketika Sharma, Music, said that music and dance have always been a big part of how he performs.

Speaking about the release, Tiger said in a statement: "Music and dance have always been a big part of how I perform, so getting to do both on 'Tenu Leke Jaana' felt natural. I really enjoyed working on the track and shooting the video with Ketika.”

He shared that he has always liked performers“who can bring music and movement together, and it's something I enjoy doing as well.”

Tiger said:“Grateful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar Sir for the platform. Hope people enjoy the song, dance to it and make it a part of their celebrations. With his athleticism, ease with movement and an appeal that transcends the conventional boundaries of screen performance, superstar Tiger Shroff brings the makings of a full package performer to the music space.”

He added that his ability to move“seamlessly between action, dance and music, coupled with an increasingly international sensibility, places him in a distinctive space among India's entertainers, with the potential to emerge as a popstar whose appeal travels well beyond homegrown audiences.”

“He is, quite simply, the full package: he sings, he dances, he fights and he looks every bit the international star.”

Composed and written by The Rish (Rishabh Kant), the song features vocals by Tiger Shroff, Shreya Jain and RI Alia. Driven by infectious beats and an upbeat arrangement, it blends romance with a celebratory mood.

Directed and shot by Manish Shunty, the music video features Tiger and Ketika Sharma, whose chemistry lends a natural charm to the visual.

Set against vibrant frames and dynamic choreography, Tiger's athleticism and distinctive style of movement take centre stage, bringing together the music and performance in a way that feels effortless.

'Tenu Leke Jaana' is now streaming on all music platforms, with its music video available on the T-Series YouTube channel.