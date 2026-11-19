MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma recently opened up about how Team India celebrates Indian festivals while playing overseas.

Hosting his latest show, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, he spoke about how the presence of Indian fans and communities across the world makes players feel connected to home even when they are away from India.

Talking about celebrating festivals during international tours, Rohit said,“Dekhiye, hamare log duniya ke kone-kone mein base hue hain. Toh hamein aisa kabhi feel nahi hua ki agar hum India ke bahar hain, kisi bhi desh mein hain, toh hum India ke bahar nahi, kyunki wahan pe hamare log itne hote hain. Aur aapne dekha hoga ground par ki chahe woh England ho, Australia ho ya South Africa ho, kahin pe bhi hum khel rahe hain toh wahan pe aapko hamare log dikhte hi hain ground par, India ke jhande ke saath.”

(Our people live in every corner of the world. So, we never really feel that we are away from India when we are playing in another country because there are so many Indians there. You must have seen that whether we are playing in England, Australia or South Africa, Indian fans are always present at the ground with the Indian flag)

He further shared that the team tries to come together and celebrate important festivals such as Diwali, Holi and Ganesh Chaturthi, saying,“Toh hum aksar koshish karte hain ki agar Diwali ho, Holi ho, Ganesh Chaturthi ho, hum kisi na kisi tarah se wahan par ikattha ho aur uss tyohar ko celebrate kiya jaye.”

(We often try to come together in some way if it is Diwali, Holi or Ganesh Chaturthi and celebrate the festival together)

Rohit also recalled how the team has celebrated festivals during international tours. He said,“Kyunki aksar aapne dekha hoga, hamare videos bhi hain, hum Holi mana rahe the, kahin pe hum Diwali ke time Diwali mana rahe the. Toh aksar tyoharon ke time hum India mein nahi bhi hain, apne-apne gharon mein nahi bhi hain, agar hum khel rahe hain toh hum saare koshish karte hain ki hamari team saath mein aaye aur uss tyohar ko celebrate kiya jaye.”

(You must have often seen our videos where we celebrated Holi or Diwali. Even when we are not in India or at our own homes during festivals, if we are playing, the entire team tries to come together and celebrate the festival)

Concluding on a lighter note, Rohit added,“Aur waise toh aap logon ne dekha hi hoga ki Diwali toh hum achhe tarah mana hi lete hain.” (And you must have seen that we definitely know how to celebrate Diwali properly)

Over the years, the former India captain has been part of many international tours where players have celebrated Indian festivals together.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, he has been one of India's most successful opening batters across formats. With Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the cricketer has marked his debut as a television host.

–IANS

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