MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Sharvari Wagh opened up about her experience of working with Alia Bhatt in Alpha and recalled how she watched the actress balance her professional commitments with motherhood.

Sharvari, who will appear as a special guest on Kon Honar Crorepati, spoke to host Madhuri Dixit about her admiration for Alia and the experience of sharing screen space with her.

Talking about Alia, Sharvari said,“Alia is my favourite actress. Especially because she is obviously a senior actor to me. The films she has done, the stories she has brought to the screen and the characters she has played have all been very inspiring. I have always felt that I want to do films like these. So, Alia has always been an inspiration. When I found out that we were doing a film together, I was extremely happy.”

Sharvari further recalled that she looked at the opportunity to work with Alia as a chance to learn from her. She said,“But more than that, I thought I would become a fly on the wall and learn everything I could from Alia. As a human being, she is outstanding. I remember that she herself looks so young, but she also has a little daughter. Even between shots, she is constantly planning things. She knows everything that is happening. During the takes, she is completely focused and gives her ten out of ten, while also managing things at home, her brands and everything else. She is a multitasker.”

Madhuri Dixit was also impressed by Alia's ability to manage her personal and professional responsibilities. Reacting to Sharvari's observation, Madhuri said,“Wow! That's wonderful. She is not just an actress but also someone who pays attention to everything in her life.”

For the uninitiated, Sharvari and Alia worked together in Alpha, the action-thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The film featured the two actresses in prominent roles and marked Sharvari's association with the expanding spy franchise.

–IANS

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