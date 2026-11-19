MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) India Inc. delivered a robust performance in Q2 FY27 with net sales of listed non-financial companies rising 24.5 per cent year-on-year and operating profits up 23.6 per cent, a report said on Thursday.

The report from CareEdge Ratings, based on a sample of 1,572 listed non-financial companies, showed that net sales growth accelerated from 22 per cent in the previous quarter, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

The broad-based growth was driven by oil and gas, automobile and ancillary, infrastructure, and iron and steel sector, which together account for nearly 60 per cent of aggregate sales.

“While challenges persist on both the domestic and global fronts, we expect corporate performance to remain resilient in the coming quarters, supported by the momentum seen so far and firms' ability to navigate evolving challenges,” the report forecasted.

Aggregate operating profit growth rose by 23.6 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared to 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter, aided by a boost from the oil and gas sector, which gained on the back of higher refining margins due to a sharp widening of the diesel crack spread. Excluding the oil and gas sector, operating profit still rose a healthy 19.6 per cent.

The double-digit growth in profitability came despite continued price pressures from rising input prices, elevated commodity prices, and higher freight and logistics costs. These cost pressures are reflected in the 24.2 per cent growth in companies' aggregate expenditure in Q2 FY27, due to higher input costs and elevated employee costs.

The interest coverage ratio also improved to 8.1 in Q2 FY27 from 7.3 in the previous quarter.

Consumer-orientated sectors reported healthy net sales growth. Automobile and ancillary companies saw net sales grow of 28.9 per cent, FMCG companies 27.8 per cent, retailing firms 32.9 per cent and white goods 32 per cent. Despite persistent headwinds, domestic demand has remained steady, aided by policy measures such as last year's GST rate rationalisation, which supported growth across these sectors.

Export-orientated sectors such as textiles also recorded healthy net sales growth at 17.3 per cent in Q2 FY27, accelerating from 9.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Profitability in the cement sector came under pressure contracting by 9.7 per cent in Q2 FY27, despite healthy net sales growth of 11.5 per cent. Rising cost pressures amid elevated input prices of fuel, petcoke and coal prices along with higher packaging costs weighed on the sector's profitability.

-IANS

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