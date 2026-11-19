MENAFN - IANS) Hassan/Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Human-wildlife conflict continued to claim lives in Karnataka, with a farmer killed in an elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru district and another killed in a bison attack in Mandya district on Thursday. Decreasing habitat due to increasing human encroachments has pushed animals to the brink in desperate search for fodder.

Meanwhile, the operation to drive out around 56 elephants from residential areas in Hassan district entered its third day, with special teams continuing efforts to capture two male elephants suspected of killing two people in three days.

In Hassan district, the operation to drive the elephants away from residential areas continued on Thursday. On Wednesday, the operation was carried out in the Kanalli forest region, where expert teams, assisted by trained elephants, attempted to capture two male elephants that had attacked people and killed two persons in three days.

The elephants reportedly wandered through the Bikkodu-Arehalli forest region throughout Wednesday night. Although the teams attempted to capture them, the animals managed to escape. The operation has been intensified to track and capture the two elephants and prevent further attacks.

According to information, 89 people have lost their lives in elephant attacks in the region, highlighting the continuing human-elephant conflict.

It can be recalled that on Monday, 55-year-old Hafeez-Ur-Rehman was killed by a wild elephant at Nagenahalli village while reportedly travelling to work at a coffee estate.

Earlier, on November 14, a woman, Jayamma, was killed in a similar attack.

The incidents triggered protests by villagers and farmers' organisations, who demanded a permanent solution to the growing human-elephant conflict.

Following the first fatality, the Forest Department had assured villagers that elephants entering residential areas would be driven back into the forests. However, Monday's incident renewed public anger over the department's inability to prevent further attacks.

Following the developments, the Forest Department has prepared plan to relocate 56 wild elephants from the Hassan region to Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru district. The proposal, however, has triggered strong opposition from residents of Chikkamagaluru, particularly those from the Sringeri Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, in Chikkamagaluru district, a farmer was killed in an elephant attack near the Bhadra Reserve Forest. Krishnamurthy, a resident of Hennangi village, died after being attacked by an elephant.

Protesting the increasing incidents of elephant attacks and demanding a permanent solution to the problem, the Sringeri Constituency Federation had called for an N.R. Pura bandh on Thursday. The bandh was observed voluntarily, with residents and business establishments extending their support to the protest.

In another incident, a farmer was killed in a bison attack at Marijogidoddi village in Mandya district on Thursday. The deceased, Sidde Gowda, had taken his cattle for grazing when a bison attacked the animals. When he attempted to rescue his cattle, the animal turned on him and attacked him. He died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a trained elephant named Ramaiah died after being attacked by a wild elephant at the Cauvery Trained Elephant Camp in Piriyapatna taluk of Mysuru district on Wednesday night.

Ramaiah was reportedly attempting to drive a wild elephant back into the forest when it attacked him. Though camp staff and veterinary officers made efforts to save the trained elephant, it succumbed to its injuries.

The staff at the camp subsequently performed the final rites of the elephant.