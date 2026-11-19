ASEAN SHOP 2027
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ASEAN SHOP 2027 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn 🗓 Date: September 2‐4, 2027 📍 Venue: IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand Event Overview ASEAN SHOP is Southeast Asia's roving comprehensive B2B retail trade show. Held in Bangkok, it links global equipment & solution suppliers with retailers, importers and distributors across ASEAN countries, covering the full retail industrial chain. Exhibit Scope ‐ Vending machines & self‐service facilities ‐ Payment solutions, POS terminals & retail payment hardware ‐ Commercial fresh‐keeping & refrigeration equipment ‐ Retail store fixtures & commercial display products ‐ Food & beverage retail products ‐ Smart‐retail management systems & related service solutions 🌐 Official Website: Contact:...
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