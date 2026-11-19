(MENAFN- Straits Research) Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market Size & Share Analysis The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices (BPH) market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.88 billion in 2026 to USD 3.78 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the BPH treatment devices market with a share of 35.62% in 2025. A benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment device is a medical instrument designed to relieve urinary symptoms caused by prostate enlargement by reducing excess prostate tissue or widening the urethral passage. These devices are commonly classified under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical or surgical sciences) and SIC Code 3841 (Surgical and Medical Instruments and Apparatus). The BPH treatment devices market demand is driven by the need for effective treatment of prostate enlargement and minimally invasive procedures. Healthcare providers are using laser-based treatment systems and prostatic urethral lift devices to relieve urinary symptoms, reduce recovery time, and improve patient outcomes, contributing to the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices market growth. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market Key TakeawaysRegional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 35.62% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 11.47%Segment Insights By Device Type Leading Segment Laser Systems Market Share in 2025 28.5% By Surgery Type Fastest-growing Segment Minimally Invasive Surgery CAGR 10.65% (2026–2034) By End Use Leading Segment Hospitals Market Share in 2025 59.5% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Robotic Assistance in Prostate Procedures The benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices market analysis shows increasing integration of robotic assistance and computer-guided technologies in prostate procedures. These technologies help urologists control instrument movements, improve procedural visualization, and perform precise tissue removal or ablation. 02 Development of Devices Designed to Preserve Sexual Function BPH treatment devices are being designed to relieve urinary symptoms while preserving sexual function, particularly ejaculatory function. Technologies such as prostatic urethral lift and selected minimally invasive thermal therapies aim to reduce obstruction, while limiting damage to surrounding tissues. 01 Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the BPH treatment devices market share due to dependence on precision-engineered components, medical-grade polymers, laser systems, and electronic control units. The market is expected to follow a stair-step recovery, as shortages of specialized components, manufacturing delays, and sterilization constraints can affect device production and deliveries before supply networks stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.14%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by 1.0 percentage point, resulting in a growth of around 8.14%. As supply conditions normalize, the BPH treatment devices market growth is expected to gradually return to 9.14%. 01 The BPH treatment devices market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the commercialization of minimally invasive prostate treatment devices and advancements in reversible implant technologies. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Zenflow USD 52 million In October 2026, Zenflow closed an oversubscribed Series D financing round led by Cook Medical, with participation from ClavystBio and existing investors. The funding will accelerate commercialization of its Zenflow Spring System, a minimally invasive and reversible device for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Rivermark Medical USD 20 million In May 2026, Rivermark Medical raised Series D financing led by Andera Partners to support its RAPID III pivotal clinical trial, pursue U.S. regulatory approval, and prepare for commercialization of the FloStent System, a reversible device-based BPH treatment.

Source: Press Release

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market Dynamics 01

Demand for Laser-Based BPH Treatments and Minimally Invasive BPH Treatment Procedures Drives Market

Demand for laser-based treatments is supporting the adoption of devices used to manage benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Procedures such as holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) use specialized equipment to remove excess prostate tissue and relieve urinary symptoms. The need for effective treatment options for enlarged prostate conditions is contributing to BPH treatment devices market growth.

Preference for minimally invasive procedures is encouraging the use of devices that treat BPH while reducing surgical trauma and recovery time. Technologies such as prostatic urethral lift and water vapor thermal therapy offer alternatives to conventional surgery for suitable patients. The demand for less invasive treatment options is supporting the adoption of BPH treatment devices.

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High Cost of Advanced BPH Treatment Devices and Risk of Postoperative Complications Restrain Market Expansion

Advanced benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices, including laser systems, water vapor therapy equipment, and prostatic urethral lift systems, require substantial investment in specialized technology and supporting instruments. Additional expenses related to installation, maintenance, and physician training increase the overall cost of adoption. BPH treatment procedures using specialized devices may cause postoperative complications, including urinary tract infections, bleeding, temporary urinary retention, and urethral irritation. These risks can influence patient treatment preferences and require follow-up care, increasing the overall burden on healthcare providers.

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Expansion of Office-Based BPH Treatment Solutions and Devices for Patients with Complex Prostate Conditions Offers Growth Opportunities

Medical device manufacturers can target urology clinics and outpatient centers seeking treatment options that can be performed without a traditional hospital-based surgical setting. Revenue opportunities include device sales, disposable procedure components, equipment leasing, and training services for urology practices, contributing to benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices market growth.

Device developers can target urologists treating patients whose prostate size, urinary symptoms, or existing health conditions influence treatment selection. Companies can generate revenue through specialized device portfolios, procedure kits, clinical training programs, and supply agreements with urology centers.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Device Type

Laser systems accounted for the largest share of 28.5% in 2025. This leading position reflects the use of laser-based technologies for prostate tissue removal or ablation and procedures such as holmium and thulium laser enucleation.

The robotic waterjet aquablation systems segment is expected to experience a growth rate of 15.45% during the forecast period, benefitting from the use of image-guided robotic technology to remove prostate tissue with controlled waterjet delivery.

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By Surgery Type

Minimally invasive surgery is estimated to register a growth rate of 10.65% during the forecast period, driven by the preference for procedures that reduce tissue trauma, shorten recovery time, and limit hospital stays.

Invasive surgery is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.15% during the forecast period, supported by the continued use of established surgical procedures for patients with severe symptoms and larger prostate volumes. Techniques such as transurethral resection of the prostate remain relevant in managing complex BPH cases.

By End Use

Hospitals dominated the end use segment with a share 59.5% in 2025. Hospitals provide access to specialized urologists, advanced surgical equipment, anesthesia services, and postoperative monitoring required for complex BPH procedures.

Ambulatory surgical centers are projected to undergo growth at 11.45% during the forecast period, driven by the suitability of selected BPH procedures for outpatient settings. Shorter procedure times, reduced recovery requirements, and lower facility costs can encourage the use of ambulatory centers for eligible patients.

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Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market Regional OutlookNorth America Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

North America's BPH treatment devices market accounted for a dominant share of 35.62% in 2025.

United States Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

The American Urological Association published updated guidance on BPH procedures covering prostatic urethral lift and water vapor thermal therapy, including their benefits and potential risks. These recommendations support clinical evaluation of minimally invasive options such as UroLift and Rezūm for eligible patients.

Canada Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

Canadian Urological Association recommends UroLift and Rezūm as treatment options for eligible men with BPH who wish to preserve ejaculatory function. These minimally invasive approaches broaden treatment choices beyond conventional surgery and support the use of specialized prostate treatment devices in Canada.

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Asia Pacific Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

The Asia Pacific benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.47% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

China Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

China's medical device review authorities published a technical assessment for a water vapor therapy system and its disposable treatment instrument for benign prostatic hyperplasia. This development highlights progress in thermal treatment equipment designed to relieve prostate-related urinary obstruction.

India Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation reviewed a proposal for clinical investigation of a pulse-field ablation device designed to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia. The regulatory development highlights domestic innovation in energy-based prostate treatment equipment.

Japan Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

In Japan, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency listed the UroLift System among its newly approved medical devices. The approval strengthens the availability of prostatic urethral lift technology, which uses implants to open the urethra without removing prostate tissue.

Europe Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

Europe's benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices market is estimated to register a growth rate of 8.15% during the forecast period.

Germany Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

Germany's Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) continued its assessment of transurethral water vapor therapy for benign prostatic syndrome in 2026, with the evaluation suspended pending ongoing studies. This process reflects the country's structured review of newer treatment technologies before determining their role in routine healthcare services.

United Kingdom Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued guidance allowing transperineal laser ablation to treat BPH-related urinary symptoms under specific clinical governance and monitoring arrangements. This guidance supports the evaluation of alternative laser-based devices for patients who cannot undergo conventional transurethral procedures.

Latin America Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

The Latin America BPH treatment devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period. The Brazilian Society of Urology confirmed that multiple BPH treatment technologies were registered for use in Brazil, including bipolar resection, green-light laser vaporization, and holmium laser enucleation. Mexico's Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks reaffirmed the regulatory framework for medical device authorization and manufacturing quality certification. These requirements govern the approval of advanced urological equipment before commercialization, shaping the availability of BPH treatment devices in the Mexican market.

Middle East & Africa Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices Market

The Middle East & Africa BPH treatment devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period. An expert panel examining the adoption of new BPH technologies in the UAE highlighted the importance of collaboration between device manufacturers, suppliers, and local healthcare authorities to improve access to innovative treatment solutions.

South Africa's Health Products Regulatory Authority requires medical device manufacturers, importers, and distributors to obtain the relevant establishment licences before supplying regulated products. This framework shapes market entry and distribution activities for international BPH device suppliers and supports the supply of compliant urological treatment equipment.

Competitive Landscape

The BPH treatment devices market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established medical device manufacturers and specialized surgical equipment providers. Key players such as Boston Scientific, Teleflex, PROCEPT BioRobotics, Olympus, and Zenflow are estimated to account for 35–40% of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices market share.

Established players compete mainly through treatment effectiveness, procedural precision, and device safety. Emerging and regional players in the BPH treatment devices market ecosystem focus on innovative ablation techniques and specialized solutions for treating prostate enlargement with less invasive procedures.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Device Market Boston Scientific Corporation (US) Teleflex Incorporated (US) PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (US) Olympus Corporation (Japan) Zenflow, Inc. (US) Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany) Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany) Cook Medical (US) Quanta System S.p.A. (Italy) biolitec Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Austria) JenaSurgical GmbH (Germany)Key Industry Developments

October 2026: Prodeon Medical began controlled U.S. commercial use of its Urocross Expander System after the first commercial procedure.

September 2026: Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for a change to its Rezūm System, a water-vapor therapy device used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

March 2026: PROCEPT BioRobotics launched its HYDROS Robotic System internationally.

Laser Systems Transurethral Resection Devices Radiofrequency Ablation Devices UroLift Systems Microwave Thermotherapy Devices High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Robotic Waterjet Aquablation Systems Prostatic Stents & Implantable Devices

Minimally Invasive Surgery Invasive Surgery

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

Report ScopeSegmentation By Device Type 8By Surgery Type 2By End Use 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Boston Scientific Corporation (US) · Teleflex Incorporated (US) · PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (US) · Olympus Corporation (Japan) · Zenflow, Inc. (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment device market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.88 billion in 2026 to USD 3.78 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment device market with a share of 35.62% in 2025. The leading brands in this market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and Zenflow, Inc. The benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.