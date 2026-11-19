Workplaces across several countries have reorganised their calendars around the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, with paid days off, extended breaks and outright closures announced so that staff could be at their consoles when the game went live. The gap of 13 years since GTA V gave employers an unusual excuse to hand back time.

Logitech put roughly 7,000 employees, interns included, on a paid day off under an initiative it called Logi Game Day. Staff could take the leave on November 19 or carry it to another date within the following year. Chief executive Hanneke Faber backed the move, arguing that gaming can sharpen how employees perform at work.

Japanese studio Pocketpair, the developer behind Palworld, went further, closing from November 19 to 23 and describing the stretch as an urgent five-day business trip in Vice City, the game's fictional setting.

Edison Motors, a Canadian truck manufacturer, decided to shut on November 19 and 20 after noticing an unusually large number of leave applications from its workforce. California-based Burger Motorsports had already announced a one-day closure earlier in the year.

The pattern reached India as well, with companies offering time off to employees, interns and freelancers.

Electronics brand boAt, co-founded by Aman Gupta, gave staff the option of a day off on November 19 to play the game, and announced an additional leave day before launch so employees could join the celebrations.

Chennai interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte declared November 19 a holiday for employees, interns and freelancers. Founder and chief executive Kishore Shanmugam said in an Instagram announcement that the team had grown up on Grand Theft Auto Vice City and GTA V, and that the company did not want to treat the long-awaited release as just another Thursday.

Posh Management and Tripoholic shared similar announcements.

The game began its global rollout on November 19, with players in New Zealand among the first to enter the Florida-inspired world as midnight arrived, hours ahead of the United States.

The release also pushed internet providers to prepare for a spike in download traffic. New Zealand-based Chorus expected about 35 petabytes, or 35 million gigabytes, of additional network load as players downloaded the title.

Chorus network strategy manager Kurt Rodgers said the 212-gigabyte file size was unprecedented, describing it as more than a quarter of an average household's monthly data usage in a single download.