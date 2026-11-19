RSF Commander Defects to Sudan Army With Troops, SUNA Reports
(MENAFN) A commander of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) switched sides and joined the army on Wednesday, bringing officers and troops under his command with him, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.
Mishal Abdelrahman, who led the RSF’s 27th and 28th groups, announced the defection in front of army and intelligence officials. He said his men had joined of their own free will and were prepared to fight alongside the armed forces. SUNA did not say how many fighters were involved.
The defection is the latest in a string of departures from the RSF’s military and political ranks in recent months. On Nov. 2, the army said another group had surrendered to its 4th Infantry Division in Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state.
Separately, the army said its air defenses downed a drone southwest of Karnoy in North Darfur on Wednesday evening. In a brief statement, it called the aircraft a “hostile strategic drone” but did not name its operator or model.
Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 15, 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the RSF over disagreements about folding the paramilitary force into the regular military.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.
Mishal Abdelrahman, who led the RSF’s 27th and 28th groups, announced the defection in front of army and intelligence officials. He said his men had joined of their own free will and were prepared to fight alongside the armed forces. SUNA did not say how many fighters were involved.
The defection is the latest in a string of departures from the RSF’s military and political ranks in recent months. On Nov. 2, the army said another group had surrendered to its 4th Infantry Division in Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state.
Separately, the army said its air defenses downed a drone southwest of Karnoy in North Darfur on Wednesday evening. In a brief statement, it called the aircraft a “hostile strategic drone” but did not name its operator or model.
Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 15, 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the RSF over disagreements about folding the paramilitary force into the regular military.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment