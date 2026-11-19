Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missiles Aimed at Riyadh, South
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said Thursday it shot down multiple missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at the Saudi capital and the south of the kingdom, as officials assessed damage from falling debris in Riyadh.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in separate posts on US social media platform X that forces had responded to a ballistic missile threat aimed at Riyadh. An initial assessment indicated that falling debris had caused material damage, which was still being assessed.
In an earlier statement, Maliki said the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward southern Saudi Arabia. He added that forces had also destroyed a missile launcher in Yemen’s northern Saada province, which he said had been used in an attempted attack on the kingdom.
The coalition gave no details on casualties or on the full extent of the material damage reported in Riyadh.
Thursday’s announcements follow coalition statements on Wednesday reporting that two Houthi drones were intercepted and destroyed over Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, along with two cruise missiles fired toward the Riyadh region.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in separate posts on US social media platform X that forces had responded to a ballistic missile threat aimed at Riyadh. An initial assessment indicated that falling debris had caused material damage, which was still being assessed.
In an earlier statement, Maliki said the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward southern Saudi Arabia. He added that forces had also destroyed a missile launcher in Yemen’s northern Saada province, which he said had been used in an attempted attack on the kingdom.
The coalition gave no details on casualties or on the full extent of the material damage reported in Riyadh.
Thursday’s announcements follow coalition statements on Wednesday reporting that two Houthi drones were intercepted and destroyed over Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, along with two cruise missiles fired toward the Riyadh region.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.
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