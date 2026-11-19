Trump Eyes Quick End to Iran War, Says Hormuz Under US Control
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed any need for Chinese or Russian assistance in ending the war with Iran, just ahead of a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We don’t need any help. We’ve defeated their navy, we’ve defeated their air force, we’ve defeated their anti-aircraft,” Trump told Fox News in Shenzhen.
Trump claimed Iran’s missile arsenal has been gutted, saying it is “down to about 12, 13% of what they were, and they want to make a deal, so I don’t need help. I’m not going to go in asking for any help.”
He asserted that the United States holds “total control of the Hormuz Strait.” He also said Beijing and Moscow have “treated us very well” and have not “put ships in the water.”
Of negotiations with Tehran, the president said: “They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting.”
He pledged a decisive end to the fighting. “I’m going to finish it off -- soon. I mean, one way or the other, we’ll finish it off,” he added.
Asked why meeting Xi and Putin together is advantageous, Trump answered: “Because they work together. They have a relationship.”
He said that relationship “should have never been allowed to happen,” blaming former President Barack Obama, who he said “drove them together because of energy.”
“China needs energy very badly and Russia has energy, and all of a sudden that took place. But I think we’re doing real well. They both like Trump,” he added.
Pressed on reports of an alleged Iranian plot to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, DC, Trump said: “There is an indication that Iran is looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio — the biological weapons, not nice — and other things, and we’ll see.”
“These are nasty people,” he said, warning: “If it does happen, we wipe them out.”
Asked whether cabinet members living on military bases was linked to the conflict, he said: “That’s not because of the Iran situation.”
The remarks come as regional tensions remain high amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with joint strikes on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and Gulf countries that host US bases.
The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but it was never fully implemented amid disagreements over freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies and goods. Clashes have flared intermittently since July.
The war has killed thousands and pushed up oil and gas prices worldwide.
“We don’t need any help. We’ve defeated their navy, we’ve defeated their air force, we’ve defeated their anti-aircraft,” Trump told Fox News in Shenzhen.
Trump claimed Iran’s missile arsenal has been gutted, saying it is “down to about 12, 13% of what they were, and they want to make a deal, so I don’t need help. I’m not going to go in asking for any help.”
He asserted that the United States holds “total control of the Hormuz Strait.” He also said Beijing and Moscow have “treated us very well” and have not “put ships in the water.”
Of negotiations with Tehran, the president said: “They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting.”
He pledged a decisive end to the fighting. “I’m going to finish it off -- soon. I mean, one way or the other, we’ll finish it off,” he added.
Asked why meeting Xi and Putin together is advantageous, Trump answered: “Because they work together. They have a relationship.”
He said that relationship “should have never been allowed to happen,” blaming former President Barack Obama, who he said “drove them together because of energy.”
“China needs energy very badly and Russia has energy, and all of a sudden that took place. But I think we’re doing real well. They both like Trump,” he added.
Pressed on reports of an alleged Iranian plot to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, DC, Trump said: “There is an indication that Iran is looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio — the biological weapons, not nice — and other things, and we’ll see.”
“These are nasty people,” he said, warning: “If it does happen, we wipe them out.”
Asked whether cabinet members living on military bases was linked to the conflict, he said: “That’s not because of the Iran situation.”
The remarks come as regional tensions remain high amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with joint strikes on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and Gulf countries that host US bases.
The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but it was never fully implemented amid disagreements over freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies and goods. Clashes have flared intermittently since July.
The war has killed thousands and pushed up oil and gas prices worldwide.
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