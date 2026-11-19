Yemen Army Says Houthi Attacks Repelled, Fighting Continues
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said Wednesday that its forces killed or wounded 142 Houthi commanders and fighters in more than 700 air and ground attacks across multiple fronts over the past few hours.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the strikes also destroyed or damaged 72 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, according to a statement he posted on X. He added that troops beat back Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts in southwestern Taiz province, while fighting went on in Marib, Al-Jawf and along the southern front.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the army’s claims.
Government forces have been carrying out an offensive called “Dawn of Yemen” since Oct. 5, with the stated goal of regaining control of state institutions and retaking the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis.
Fighting between the two sides flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports. The renewed clashes ended a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022 and deepened Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the strikes also destroyed or damaged 72 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, according to a statement he posted on X. He added that troops beat back Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts in southwestern Taiz province, while fighting went on in Marib, Al-Jawf and along the southern front.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the army’s claims.
Government forces have been carrying out an offensive called “Dawn of Yemen” since Oct. 5, with the stated goal of regaining control of state institutions and retaking the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis.
Fighting between the two sides flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports. The renewed clashes ended a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022 and deepened Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment