MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology (Fraunhofer IPK) have agreed to explore cooperation to develop automotive component manufacturing in the Navoi region, localize imported machinery parts and connect Uzbek manufacturers with major European industrial buyers, following a meeting in Tashkent on November 18.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the memorandum of intent was signed by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance and Fraunhofer IPK following discussions involving Deputy Minister Umid Abidkhadjayev, Fraunhofer IPK Acting Director Holger Kohl and Project M Foundation Chairman Mike de Vries.

The proposed cooperation aims to use Navoi's existing industrial base to diversify local manufacturing, develop new products and help domestic companies join international supply chains.

Metallurgy and mining account for 77% of Navoi's industrial output, generating significant demand for machinery, equipment and spare parts. The region also has an established machinery manufacturing base that could be expanded to include automotive components and precision-engineered parts for international automakers and their suppliers.

The parties identified five potential areas of cooperation.

The first involves conducting technological audits of at least five local machinery and automotive-related manufacturers to assess their capabilities and identify improvements needed to meet European industrial buyers' requirements.

The second focuses on localizing imported spare parts and automotive components through the development of potential technological solutions and investment proposals.

The third area involves establishing industrial partnerships with European automotive and manufacturing companies, including exploring opportunities to establish or relocate production operations to Uzbekistan.

Additionally, the parties discussed the possibility of establishing an innovation institute at Navoi State University of Mining and Technologies. The proposed institution would focus on applied research driven by industrial demand, while academic and technical cooperation could involve Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering.

The fifth priority is to help local manufacturers access international markets by connecting them with potential buyers and facilitating opportunities for pilot orders.

As part of the discussions, the parties also considered developing a five-year Smart Specialization Strategy for Navoi, supported by a 24-month action plan. Another proposal involves creating a digital engineering platform to match the procurement needs of major industrial customers with the production capabilities of local manufacturers.

Fraunhofer IPK is part of Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, one of Europe's largest applied research organizations, which has an annual budget of approximately 3.6 billion euros and more than 30,000 employees. Fraunhofer IPK specializes in production technology, manufacturing systems and industrial innovation. The institute has supported the development of 25 industrial innovation institutes in Brazil and participated in projects involving advanced manufacturing technologies for the automotive sector.

The memorandum establishes a framework for further developing the proposed initiatives and agreeing on organizational arrangements for their potential implementation.