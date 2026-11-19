MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan aims to maintain GDP growth at 6.3% through the end of 2026, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov said, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

He presented a report on the implementation of tasks set at the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), chaired by National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to Geldimyradov, measures are being implemented to maintain positive production performance across all sectors of the economy, support the stable development of the regions and improve living standards.

He also said that work on Turkmenistan's 2027 state budget and its socioeconomic development and investment program was at an advanced stage. Relevant calculations and analysis are underway to determine the country's key economic indicators and investment volumes by sector.

After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of maintaining stable GDP growth and further strengthening the country's industrial potential. He also called for the construction of new industrial facilities and higher production through the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.3% in January-October 2026, with transport and communications recording the fastest growth among major sectors, at 10.4%.

According to the data of the government of Turkmenistan, trade grew by 8.6%, services by 8.5%, construction by 6.8%, industry by 3.8%, and agriculture by 1.2%.