MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investors may invest in the development of Iran's Zireh and Khartang gas fields, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) head Farrokh Alikhani said on Thursday, November 19, according to the company.

He made the remarks at an event in Tehran dedicated to the development of the two gas fields.

"Developing the Zireh and Khartang gas fields will not only generate economic value but also help meet the country's gas needs and reduce gas shortages in households and thermal power plants," he said.

Alikhani added that NIOC and Petro Kaveh Ofogh Group had held technical, financial and contractual discussions on the development of the two gas fields. He noted that the group is already recognized as a partner of Iran's oil industry.

The NIOC official also said that oil industry workers had played a major role in ensuring the country's oil and gas supplies during the 12-day war last year and the 40-day war this year.

Despite damage to some of the country's energy facilities during the conflicts, including four gas processing plants, several petrochemical facilities and gasoline storage depots, the negative impact on people's daily lives was minimized, while potential disruptions were addressed as quickly as possible, he noted.

It should be recalled that on November 18, NIOC and Petro Kaveh Ofogh Group signed a $450 million contract for the development of the Zireh and Khartang gas fields.

Under the 20-year agreement, the two fields are expected to produce a combined 21.5 million cubic meters of gas per day.