MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global partnership brings together SUPIMA's American Pima cotton heritage with Recover's recycling expertise, creating new recycled fiber and yarn solutions from SUPIMA® cotton waste

Madrid, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecoverTM, the leading materials science company and producer of high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, today announced a partnership with SUPIMA®, the non-profit organization that promotes and protects American-grown Pima cotton, to advance circularity within premium cotton.

The partnership will transform SUPIMA cotton product waste into a new line of recycled SUPIMA fibers and yarns, bringing together SUPIMA's premium cotton positioning and global brand network with Recover's recycling expertise, global scale and traceability capabilities.

SUPIMA has represented American-grown Pima cotton for more than 70 years and today works with more than 1,000 licensees globally. Through the partnership with Recover, waste generated from this high-quality cotton will be given a second life, creating new opportunities for brands to incorporate recycled cotton into premium garments.

The collaboration will explore how recycled SUPIMA® cotton can be used in a wider range of premium yarns and garments, helping expand the possibilities for recycled cotton beyond more traditional applications.

“SUPIMA® is known for the quality of its cotton. RecoverTM brings the ability to recycle it at global scale, with traceability and transparency.“Together, we want to shape the future of cotton recycling by giving SUPIMA® production waste a second life in new textiles,” said Enes Adak, co-CEO and Chief Product Officer at RecoverTM.

Traceability will also be at the heart of the new offering. Both the virgin and recycled cotton will originate from American-grown SUPIMA cotton, with the recycled material digitally traced through TextileGenesis®, providing brands with greater visibility into the material's journey through the supply chain.

“Recycled cotton has never had a premium tier. Our licensees have asked for a circular SUPIMA® option that doesn't compromise the fiber or the claim, and RecoverTM gives us both, recycled fiber recovered from SUPIMA® production, traced through TextileGenesis®, verified by OritainTM, so brands get the first premium recycled cotton with a verified origin,” said Jason Thompson, VP Brand Development at SUPIMA®.

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Media Resources

Learn more about the partnership: RecoverTM Newsroom

Download campaign visuals, logos and media assets: RecoverTM x SUPIMA® Media Kit

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About RecoverTM

RecoverTM is a leading materials science company and global producer of consistent high-quality, recycled cotton fibers and circular material solutions at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are developed in close partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, providing a sustainable solution that drives large-scale change in fashion through business value and inspiration.

Backed by investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, RecoverTM is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology, create lasting positive environmental impact, and collaborate with brands, retailers, and other changemakers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

For more information, contact us at..., visit and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

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About SUPIMA®

SUPIMA® is the organization behind American-grown Pima cotton, established in 1954 to promote and protect this premium fiber. Known for its softness, strength and quality, SUPIMA® cotton is grown in the American West and Southwest and is used by leading brands around the world. Through its global licensing program, SUPIMA® works across the textile supply chain to protect the authenticity and integrity of the SUPIMA® name.

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