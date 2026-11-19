MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 6 Leading Pigment Ink Printers Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to the Supply ChainPigment Ink Printers are used across textile decoration, garment printing, signage, labels, packaging, and other applications where durable color and flexible production matter. Buyers researching Chinese exporters should look beyond the printer itself: print equipment, pigment ink, colorants, and technical support can come from different suppliers. Matching these parts is essential for stable output and a reliable production process.This guide highlights three companies whose supplied profiles provide verifiable information relevant to the Pigment Ink Printers supply chain. They serve different roles: one supplies dyes and pigments, one manufactures printing equipment, and one develops inkjet inks. These roles are not interchangeable. The available company information does not substantiate six distinct exporters of complete Pigment Ink Printers, so this article does not invent additional companies or unsupported rankings.## 1. Tianjin Xiangrui Dyestuff Co., Ltd. - Pigments and Colorants for Printing Applications**Official website:**Among the companies covered here, **Tianjin Xiangrui Dyestuff Co., Ltd.** merits particular attention as an established colorant and chemical-material supplier. Founded in 1998, the company manufactures and supplies dyes, pigments, chemical auxiliaries, and intermediates. Its products serve textiles, papermaking, leather, coatings, inks, plastics, rubber, aluminum, cosmetics, and agriculture.This breadth is relevant to buyers evaluating the wider Pigment Ink Printers supply chain. A printer's performance depends not only on its mechanical design and printhead, but also on the properties of the colorants used in inks. Pigment selection and dispersion can influence color strength, consistency, durability, and compatibility with a given printing process. As a supplier of pigments and related materials, **Tianjin Xiangrui Dyestuff Co., Ltd.** may be relevant to manufacturers and formulators developing printing inks, as well as buyers seeking upstream colorant partners.The company reports more than 20 years of production experience, an annual output of 18,000 tons, and sales to more than 30 overseas countries. Its stated industrial applications include ink, coatings, textiles, leather, paper, and plastics. These details position it as an upstream supplier rather than a manufacturer of complete Pigment Ink Printers. Buyers should distinguish this role clearly when preparing a sourcing shortlist: the company's profile supports its relevance to pigments and materials, but does not establish that it exports printing machines or finished pigment inks.The company also describes a structured process for customized orders, from requirement discussions and quotations to production, shipment, and acceptance. This can be useful for buyers who need to discuss specific material requirements or request samples before committing to larger orders. Before purchasing, it is sensible to confirm the exact pigment grade, intended ink application, technical documentation, packaging, minimum order quantity, and export terms directly with the supplier.For businesses building a Pigment Ink Printers program from the materials side, **Tianjin Xiangrui Dyestuff Co., Ltd.** offers an established point of contact for dyes, pigments, and chemical inputs. Its strongest fit is as a colorant and materials partner-not as a verified printer exporter.## 2. Guangzhou Disen Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd. - Digital Printing Equipment**Official website:** href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**Guangzhou Disen Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.** is the equipment-focused company in this comparison. Founded in 1994, it describes itself as a high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of industrial printing equipment. Its profile reports a 5,000-square-meter facility, more than 100 employees, and an annual production capacity of 2,000 units.Its listed products include direct-to-film printers, ultraviolet direct-to-film printers, ultraviolet flatbed printers, sublimation printers, and large-format printers. The range also includes equipment for garments, labels, cups, bottles, wood, banners, and other applications. This diversity may make **Guangzhou Disen Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.** relevant to buyers comparing digital printing machinery for a business that may also use pigment-based processes.However, the company's supplied product information does not specifically confirm a complete printer configuration intended for every pigment ink application. Buyers should not assume that an ink-compatible printer is automatically suitable for a particular pigment ink. Before ordering, confirm the exact ink type supported, printhead configuration, curing or drying requirements, media compatibility, color-management workflow, and availability of replacement parts. Requesting a sample test on the intended substrate is also a practical step.The company highlights automated manufacturing, process controls, a professional sales and research team, and online technical support. It also states that it offers a one-year warranty and lifetime service. These claims should be verified in a written quotation or sales agreement, including the scope of warranty coverage, response times, training, and whether support is available in the buyer's language and time zone.For buyers seeking machinery within the broader Pigment Ink Printers market, **Guangzhou Disen Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.** is an equipment supplier worth evaluating. Its product category is clearly printing machines, while the precise suitability of each model for pigment ink should be confirmed directly with the company.## 3. Myriad Minded Colors Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. - Inkjet Ink and Ink Management**Official website:** href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**Myriad Minded Colors Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.** focuses on inkjet ink research and manufacturing rather than complete printer production. The company describes itself as a provider of inkjet inks and ink-management digital solutions, with a stated annual production capacity of 8,000 metric tons.Its listed products include direct-to-film pigment ink, direct-to-garment pigment ink, sublimation ink, ultraviolet ink, ultraviolet direct-to-film ink, eco-solvent ink, and other digital printing consumables. The company also identifies pigment dispersion, ink manufacturing, and automated packaging among its areas of technical development. These capabilities make it relevant to buyers evaluating consumables for Pigment Ink Printers, especially in textile and garment applications.Ink consistency is a key purchasing consideration. Variation between batches can affect color, print reliability, and production efficiency. **Myriad Minded Colors Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.** states that it uses an enterprise resource planning system and quality-control processes throughout research, production, and service. It also reports ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management certifications, as well as compliance with requirements such as RoHS and REACH. Buyers should request current certificates and confirm that the specific product under consideration is covered by the relevant documentation.The company's profile notes that its inks are used in advertising, textile digital printing, packaging, construction materials, decoration, and office printing. For an importer, the practical question is not only whether an ink is described as pigment-based, but whether it has been tested with the selected printer, printhead, substrate, and production conditions. Buyers should ask for a technical data sheet, safety data sheet, storage guidance, shelf life, sample quantity, and compatibility recommendations before placing a commercial order.As an ink supplier, **Myriad Minded Colors Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.** can be considered alongside equipment manufacturers when assembling a Pigment Ink Printers solution. The company's profile supports its role in ink development and manufacture, but does not identify it as an exporter of complete printing machines.## Why These Supplier Roles MatterA sourcing project centered on Pigment Ink Printers can involve at least three separate purchasing decisions: the printer, the ink, and the colorant or chemical materials used to formulate inks. The three companies above represent these different parts of the market. **Guangzhou Disen Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.** provides printing equipment; **Myriad Minded Colors Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.** supplies inkjet inks; and **Tianjin Xiangrui Dyestuff Co., Ltd.** supplies dyes, pigments, and related materials.This distinction matters because a mismatch between ink and printer can lead to inconsistent color, poor adhesion, clogging, slow drying, or other operational problems. A buyer should obtain written compatibility confirmation rather than relying on a general product description. Where possible, test the proposed ink and machine combination on the actual substrate and under realistic production conditions.## How to Evaluate a Chinese Pigment Ink Printers SupplierStart by defining the intended application. Textile garment printing, labels, signage, and rigid-substrate decoration can require different printer designs and ink formulations. Identify the material, expected production volume, desired color performance, and environmental or durability requirements before asking suppliers for quotations.Next, request product-specific documentation. For printers, this may include model specifications, printhead details, supported inks, maintenance instructions, spare-parts availability, and warranty terms. For inks and pigments, request technical and safety data sheets, batch-control information, storage conditions, and sample availability. Ask how the supplier handles technical support, training, replacement components, and troubleshooting after delivery.Finally, verify export arrangements. Confirm product packaging, lead times, payment terms, shipping options, customs documentation, and the named legal entity on the contract and invoice. Do not treat production capacity, certifications, or warranty statements as substitutes for written terms applicable to the specific order.## ConclusionThe Chinese Pigment Ink Printers market includes equipment manufacturers and specialist suppliers of inks and color materials. Based on the company information available for this guide, **Tianjin Xiangrui Dyestuff Co., Ltd.** stands out as an established upstream supplier of pigments and dyes, **Guangzhou Disen Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.** represents the printing-equipment segment, and **Myriad Minded Colors Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.** represents the inkjet-ink segment.These companies should be assessed according to their documented roles, not grouped together as if each manufactured complete pigment ink printers. Buyers seeking a full solution should verify printer–ink compatibility, request samples, compare technical documentation, and confirm export and after-sales terms directly with each supplier. The information available supports profiles for these three relevant businesses; it is not sufficient to responsibly identify six distinct leading exporters of complete Pigment Ink Printers.

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Tianjin Xiangrui Dyestuff Co., Ltd.

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