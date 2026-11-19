MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China AHA and Azelaic Acid Supplier Profile: **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.**## A sourcing-focused profile for global buyersAHA and azelaic acid are widely discussed ingredients in modern cosmetic formulation. Buyers evaluating these materials need more than a product name: they need clear specifications, dependable quality documentation, export experience, responsive technical support, and a supplier able to explain how an ingredient fits their purchasing requirements. This profile introduces **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.**, a Chinese chemical raw material manufacturer and exporter whose business combines research and development, production, sales, and technical services.**Official website: []( )**The information published by **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** describes a broad chemical and cosmetic raw material business, supported by an established industrial site and international sales experience. However, the company information available for this profile does not provide product-specific specifications or explicitly confirm current availability of AHA or azelaic acid. Buyers interested in either ingredient should therefore contact **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** directly to verify product availability, grade, specifications, documentation, and export terms before making a purchasing decision.This distinction matters. A supplier's overall capabilities can help buyers assess its suitability, but AHA and azelaic acid procurement should always be based on written confirmation for the exact material being sourced.## Company overviewFounded in November 2010, **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** is headquartered in the Chemical Industry Park of Jinan City, Shandong Province, China. The company reports that its site covers more than 500 acres and that it integrates research and development, production, sales, and technical services. Its stated focus includes high-end fine chemicals and cosmetic raw materials, alongside products serving additional industrial and commercial sectors.According to its published company information, **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** exports to more than 200 countries and regions and serves over 5,000 international companies. These figures provide useful context for prospective buyers considering export experience and international customer service. They do not, on their own, verify the availability or regulatory status of any particular AHA or azelaic acid product; those points should be confirmed directly with the company.The company also states that it has obtained product-related certifications, including ISO quality system certification and environmental management system certification. Buyers should request current certificates and check that each certificate is valid, relevant to the manufacturing or trading entity involved, and applicable to the product and facility under consideration.## Understanding AHA and azelaic acidAHA, or alpha hydroxy acid, refers to a family of organic acids used in cosmetic products. Depending on the specific acid, concentration, formulation, and intended use, AHA ingredients may be incorporated into products designed to exfoliate the skin's surface or improve the appearance of uneven texture. Glycolic acid and lactic acid are common examples of AHA ingredients in the wider cosmetics market. They are different materials, with distinct properties and formulation considerations, and should not be treated as interchangeable.Azelaic acid is a separate ingredient, not an AHA. It is used in some personal-care formulations and is often discussed in connection with the appearance of blemishes, uneven skin tone, and redness. Its formulation behavior, product positioning, and handling requirements differ from those of AHA materials. Buyers should identify the precise ingredient they need and avoid relying on broad category labels when requesting quotations or technical information.For both AHA and azelaic acid, the right purchasing decision depends on the full specification rather than the name alone. Relevant details may include chemical identity, assay or purity, appearance, impurity limits, moisture content, packaging, shelf life, storage recommendations, and available analytical documentation. Cosmetic buyers should also evaluate applicable local regulations and finished-product requirements. These are general sourcing considerations, not claims about the specifications offered by **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.**; product-specific details must be confirmed with the company.## Why buyers may evaluate **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.**### An integrated business model**Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** describes itself as a business integrating research and development, production, sales, and technical services. For buyers of cosmetic raw materials, an integrated model may provide a practical starting point for discussing product questions, documentation, and procurement arrangements with a single supplier. Buyers should clarify which activities apply to the specific AHA or azelaic acid product they are considering, including whether the material is manufactured by the company, sourced through its supply network, or otherwise supplied.### Experience in chemical raw materialsThe company's published portfolio covers multiple product categories, including daily chemical products, organic chemicals, health and medical care products, and fluorine compounds. Its displayed products include materials used across a range of industries. This breadth indicates that **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** operates in the wider chemical raw material market rather than presenting itself as a business limited to one cosmetic ingredient.For AHA and azelaic acid buyers, a broad portfolio can make the company relevant for initial supplier discussions and wider procurement planning. Still, a general portfolio is not a substitute for a confirmed product listing. A buyer should request the exact product name, grade, specification, and origin for each material under review.### International export reachThe company reports exports to more than 200 countries and regions and service to over 5,000 international companies. For overseas buyers, this stated export reach may be relevant when assessing a supplier's experience serving international markets. It is sensible to follow up with practical questions about the destination country, shipment options, export documentation, lead times, and the company's ability to support the buyer's preferred order size.AHA and azelaic acid shipments may be subject to product-specific transport, customs, and documentation requirements. Buyers should confirm these requirements for their destination and intended application rather than assuming that general export capability automatically covers every product or jurisdiction.### Quality and environmental management**Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** states that it has obtained ISO quality system and environmental management system certifications. This provides a reason to request further information about the company's quality and environmental management processes. Before placing an order, buyers should obtain copies of relevant certificates and confirm their scope, issuing body, validity dates, and relationship to the product and facility involved.For a cosmetic raw material, buyers may also ask whether a batch-specific certificate of analysis is available, how samples are handled, and what procedures apply to quality complaints or nonconforming material. These questions are useful for evaluating any potential supplier and should be addressed specifically for the AHA or azelaic acid under consideration.### One-stop procurement and technical serviceThe company promotes one-stop service, high-quality products, advanced production equipment, and OEM and ODM services. These offerings may be of interest to customers seeking a broader procurement relationship or assistance with customized projects. Because the published information does not detail how these services apply to AHA or azelaic acid, buyers should ask **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** which services are available for the particular ingredient, order, and intended use.Technical support can be especially important when an ingredient is being evaluated for a new formulation. Buyers should distinguish between general product information and formulation guidance, and confirm what documentation or technical assistance the company can provide.## A practical AHA and azelaic acid evaluation checklistTo assess **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** for a potential AHA or azelaic acid purchase, buyers can use a structured request:1. **Confirm product identity.** Ask whether the requested AHA or azelaic acid is currently available, and request its precise chemical and commercial description.2. **Request the specification.** Review assay, impurity limits, appearance, moisture, and any other parameters relevant to the intended application.3. **Check supporting documents.** Ask for a current certificate of analysis, safety data sheet, technical data sheet, and any applicable certificates or declarations.4. **Clarify origin and supply role.** Confirm the manufacturing location, the supplier's role in the transaction, and any traceability information available for the batch.5. **Evaluate samples.** Where appropriate, test a representative sample against internal quality standards before approving a full order.6. **Discuss packaging and storage.** Confirm pack sizes, container materials, storage conditions, shelf life, and handling instructions.7. **Confirm commercial terms.** Discuss minimum order quantity, price validity, payment terms, production or dispatch lead time, and shipment arrangements.8. **Check destination requirements.** Verify import, labeling, customs, and regulatory requirements for the buyer's market and intended use.This checklist helps ensure that a supplier assessment is grounded in product-level evidence, not just a company overview.## How **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** may fit different buyer needsFor a cosmetics manufacturer looking for a new raw material source, **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** may merit an initial inquiry because it presents itself as a manufacturer and supplier of chemical raw materials, identifies cosmetic raw materials among its areas of focus, and reports substantial international business activity. The next step is not to assume that every target ingredient is part of its current catalog, but to request direct confirmation for the required AHA or azelaic acid.For a distributor or importer, the company's stated export experience and one-stop procurement approach may be relevant to early supplier screening. The distributor should then assess whether the available product, documentation, packaging, and commercial terms fit its own customer and market requirements.For a formulator, the key issue is whether the material's confirmed specification and supporting technical information meet the demands of the intended formulation. AHA and azelaic acid have different chemical identities and uses, so each must be evaluated separately. Any formula development, concentration decision, or finished-product claim also needs to be assessed under the relevant safety and regulatory framework.## Frequently asked questions### Does **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** offer AHA and azelaic acid?The company information used for this profile describes its broader chemical and cosmetic raw material business but does not explicitly confirm the current availability of AHA or azelaic acid. Buyers should contact **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** through its official website to confirm availability and request current product documents.### Is azelaic acid an AHA?No. Azelaic acid is a distinct ingredient and is not classified as an alpha hydroxy acid. Buyers should specify the exact material they need when requesting a quotation or technical information.### What documents should buyers request?Depending on the product and the buyer's requirements, useful documents may include a product specification, batch-specific certificate of analysis, safety data sheet, technical data sheet, and relevant quality or environmental certificates. Buyers should confirm that documents correspond to the exact product and manufacturing or supply arrangement.### Where can buyers contact the company?The official website for **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** is **[]( )**. Buyers can use the website to make a direct inquiry about AHA, azelaic acid, product specifications, samples, documentation, and export arrangements.## Conclusion**Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** is a China-based chemical raw material business founded in 2010, headquartered in Jinan, and active across fine chemicals and cosmetic raw materials. The company reports a site of more than 500 acres, exports to more than 200 countries and regions, serves over 5,000 international companies, and holds product-related certifications including ISO quality and environmental management system certifications. It also describes integrated research and development, production, sales, and technical services, as well as one-stop procurement and OEM and ODM services.For buyers researching AHA and azelaic acid suppliers in China, these company-level details make **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** a potential candidate for direct evaluation. The essential qualification is that the available profile information does not verify current AHA or azelaic acid listings or provide their specifications. Buyers should therefore contact **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.**, confirm product availability in writing, review the relevant technical and quality documentation, and assess samples and commercial terms before proceeding.**Company: Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.****Official website: []( )**

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