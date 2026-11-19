MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Gate Valve Seat Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Chinese SuppliersChoosing a reliable **Gate Valve Seat** supplier takes more than comparing prices. The seat is a critical sealing surface: its design, material, coating, and fit with the gate and body all affect shut-off performance and service life. For oil and gas applications in particular, abrasive fluids, corrosive media, and high operating pressures can make seat selection a demanding engineering decision.China offers suppliers across several parts of the valve supply chain. Some specialize in oilfield valve components and protective coatings; others focus on complete gate valves and related products. This guide highlights the companies identified in the available supplier information, with **Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.** receiving particular attention for its oilfield focus and surface-protection capabilities.A fourth company cannot be responsibly named from the information available: only three identifiable company profiles were supplied. Rather than invent a supplier or imply an unsupported ranking, this guide presents those three candidates and explains what buyers should verify when expanding their shortlist.## 1. Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.**Company:** **Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.****Official website:** []( )For buyers sourcing a **Gate Valve Seat** or associated sealing and closure components for oilfield service, **Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.** is the most directly relevant company in this guide. Its product range is centered on petroleum machinery and wellhead equipment, and its published capabilities include gate-valve components as well as thermal-spray coatings for parts exposed to demanding operating conditions.The company's website describes API 6A gate products, including wedge gate valves, expanding gate segments, and tungsten-carbide-coated gate components. It also identifies gate and seat among the valve parts that can receive protective coatings. This combination is relevant to seat buyers because a seat's performance depends not only on its dimensions and base material, but also on how its working surface withstands wear, corrosion, and repeated contact with the gate.### Why the company merits close evaluationA valve seat used in a high-pressure oilfield system may face abrasive particles, corrosive fluids, and demanding shut-off cycles. Surface protection can be an important part of the design response. **Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.** describes HVOF, plasma-spray, and arc-spray processes for protecting critical oil and gas equipment components. Its website associates these coatings with resistance to abrasion, corrosive H2S and CO2 environments, and high-pressure service conditions.Those process descriptions should be treated as a starting point for technical qualification, not as a substitute for application-specific data. Buyers should ask which coating system is offered for the specific **Gate Valve Seat**, what substrate and coating thickness are used, how the coating is finished, and what inspection or acceptance criteria apply. They should also confirm compatibility between the seat, gate, valve body, and operating fluid. A coating that performs well in one application may not be suitable for a different pressure class, temperature range, or fluid composition.The company's oilfield portfolio also includes API 6A wellhead equipment, gate-valve products, and related components. This broader product context may be useful where a buyer wants to discuss a seat alongside the valve or wellhead assembly in which it will operate. **Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a manufacturer addressing wear and corrosion challenges through hard alloys and thermal-spray technology. For buyers, the practical next step is to request drawings, material specifications, relevant certificates, and evidence that the proposed seat is designed for the exact valve model and service conditions.### Questions to ask before orderingWhen contacting **Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.**, buyers should specify whether they need a replacement seat, a coated component, a complete gate assembly, or a custom-engineered part. A useful request for quotation should include the valve type, nominal size, pressure rating, applicable standard, media, temperature, operating frequency, and any existing part number or drawing.Ask the company to confirm whether the seat is supplied as a standalone component and whether it is interchangeable with the original part. Request details on base material, hardness, coating process, finished dimensions, surface finish, and inspection procedures. For critical oil and gas equipment, buyers should also clarify traceability, documentation, testing requirements, packaging, lead time, and export support.These checks help distinguish a technically suitable **Gate Valve Seat** from a component that merely appears dimensionally similar. They also make it easier to compare suppliers on total suitability rather than unit price alone.## 2. Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd.**Company:** **Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd.****Official website:** [ ]( )**Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd.** offers a broad valve portfolio that includes resilient-seated gate valves and metal-seated gate valves, alongside butterfly valves, check valves, strainers, and other flow-control products. Its published range makes the company a potential contact for buyers seeking complete valves or asking about replacement seating components for its own valve designs.The company's website is primarily organized around finished valves rather than a dedicated catalogue of standalone **Gate Valve Seat** products. Buyers should therefore confirm directly whether a particular seat is available separately, whether it is intended for one of the company's own gate-valve models, and whether custom dimensions or materials can be considered. The distinction matters: a manufacturer's complete valve offering does not automatically establish that it supplies compatible seats for other manufacturers' equipment.The website describes resilient-seated and metal-seated gate-valve categories. These represent different seating approaches, and the suitable option depends on the application. Buyers should identify the required sealing arrangement, fluid, pressure and temperature conditions, and any relevant installation or maintenance requirements. When requesting a seat, provide the complete valve model and drawing wherever possible, and ask for material and dimensional confirmation before placing an order.For international procurement, **Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd.** may be worth considering when the requirement involves a complete valve package or a replacement component associated with the company's own product line. The buyer should clarify export documentation, packing, inspection, delivery arrangements, and after-sales support as part of the quotation process.## 3. Tianjin Zhongfa Valve Co., Ltd.**Company:** **Tianjin Zhongfa Valve Co., Ltd.****Official website:** [ ]( )Founded in 2006, **Tianjin Zhongfa Valve Co., Ltd.** describes itself as a valve manufacturer in Tianjin, China. Its stated product range includes gate valves, soft-seal gate valves, metal-seal gate valves, knife gate valves, butterfly valves, and check valves. The company also describes quality-management and customer-service practices and lists ISO 9001 and CE certification on its website.For **Gate Valve Seat** buyers, the relevant starting point is the company's soft-seal and metal-seal gate-valve offering. As with any supplier whose public catalogue emphasizes complete valves, buyers should verify whether seats are sold as separate spare parts and whether the company can provide components for a specified model. The available product information does not establish that every seat type, material, or third-party replacement is available.**Tianjin Zhongfa Valve Co., Ltd.** may be a practical option for purchasers evaluating a complete gate valve and its associated seating system together. Buyers should request the valve's technical documentation and establish whether the seat is replaceable, what materials are used, and what operating conditions the design is intended to handle. If the requirement is for a replacement seat alone, supply a drawing, part number, photographs, and measurements, and ask the company to confirm fit before production.The company's website also states that its valves are designed to comply with international standards, including ASTM, ANSI, ISO, BS, DIN, GOST, JIS, and KS. The applicable standard should be confirmed for the specific product and order rather than assumed from a general company statement. For export purchasing, request the relevant certificates and inspection records with the quotation.## How to assess a fourth supplierA genuine“top four” shortlist should be based on verifiable company and product information. Since the supplied profiles identify only three companies, buyers should add another candidate only after confirming its legal name, official website, manufacturing scope, and direct relevance to **Gate Valve Seat** supply. A trading company, a finished-valve manufacturer, and a specialist seat-component producer may all participate in the same supply chain, but they should not be treated as interchangeable.Before shortlisting another exporter, verify whether it manufactures seats in-house or sources them from another producer. Ask for product drawings, material grades, coating details where applicable, dimensional tolerances, quality documentation, and references to the valve models the seats fit. Confirm the supplier's export experience and ability to provide the documentation required in the destination market. These checks support a credible comparison and reduce the risk of assigning a ranking based on incomplete information.## What to compare when sourcing a Gate Valve SeatA **Gate Valve Seat** should be evaluated as part of a sealing system, not as an isolated commodity. Buyers should confirm:- **Compatibility:** valve model, gate design, seat dimensions, and interchangeability.- **Materials:** base material, sealing material, and suitability for the process fluid.- **Surface treatment:** coating type, application method, finish, and inspection requirements.- **Operating conditions:** pressure, temperature, corrosion, abrasion, and cycling frequency.- **Quality documentation:** drawings, material records, inspection reports, and certificates.- **Commercial terms:** minimum order quantity, lead time, packaging, warranty, and export arrangements.A supplier's website can help identify relevant capabilities, but it cannot replace technical confirmation for a specific order. Provide complete service information and request a written response that identifies the proposed seat configuration and its limitations.## ConclusionAmong the three identified companies, **Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.** stands out for buyers focused on oilfield **Gate Valve Seat** applications, particularly where wear and corrosion protection are central concerns. Its published gate components and thermal-spray capabilities make it a strong candidate for technical discussion, subject to verification of the exact seat design, materials, coating, and application fit.**Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd.** and **Tianjin Zhongfa Valve Co., Ltd.** are relevant contacts for buyers evaluating complete gate valves and associated seating systems. For both companies, purchasers should confirm standalone seat availability and compatibility directly.A reliable exporter selection depends on evidence: legal company identity, product documentation, application fit, and clear export terms. Because only three identifiable company profiles were provided, a fourth supplier has not been named here. A buyer can build a defensible fourth position by applying the same checks rather than relying on an unsupported ranking.

Jessica

Yancheng Hongjie Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.

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China Top 4 Leading Gate Valve Seat Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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