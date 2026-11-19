MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Delivering affordable AI-powered learning customer interaction platform to dealerships on their timeline and pace at low-cost training spend

- Gary Mitchell--SVP Business Development, IVSGLAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Vehicle Solutions Group LLC (IVSG), a leading provider of automotive retail software integration and dealership technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Simply Smart Training to market and deliver Simply Smart Training's innovative AI-powered learning platform-Train On Us to franchised automotive dealerships throughout North America.Under the agreement, IVSG will market and sell Simply Smart Training's comprehensive AI Training Suite-Train On Us to dealerships seeking to elevate the performance of every employee who interacts with customers-including sales consultants, service advisors, BDC representatives, F&I professionals, receptionists, parts personnel, and dealership management. The platform combines interactive learning, AI-powered role-playing, onboarding, coaching, and performance assessments to help dealerships deliver a more consistent and customer-centric experience.The partnership aligns IVSG's extensive dealer network and technology integration expertise with Simply Smart Training's next-generation online learning platform, which features AI assessment simulations, video rehearsal capabilities, and customizable dealership training programs designed specifically for automotive retail."Today's dealership customer expects every interaction to be knowledgeable, professional, and consistent," said Gary Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Business Development for IVSG. "Our partnership with Simply Smart Training enables dealerships to leverage on a timely basis advanced AI training technology that continuously develops employee skills while reinforcing best practices across every customer touchpoint. This solution complements IVSG's portfolio of dealership technologies by helping our clients maximize the value of their greatest asset-their people.""Simply Smart Training was built on the belief that employees should practice with AI before they practice on customers," said Tim Marvel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Smart Training. "Partnering with IVSG significantly expands our ability to bring intelligent, measurable, and engaging training solutions to dealerships nationwide. Together, we will help dealers improve customer satisfaction, employee confidence, onboarding effectiveness, and overall operational performance."The AI Training Suite-Train On Us enables dealership management to deploy customized learning paths, measure employee progress, conduct AI-driven role-play simulations, and reinforce consistent customer communication across every department on their timeline and pace. By integrating modern AI learning technologies with proven dealership processes, the solution helps reduce onboarding time, improve employee retention, and strengthen the customer experience.About Integrated Vehicle Solutions Group LLC (IVSG) ( )Integrated Vehicle Solutions Group LLC develops and integrates innovated technology solutions for automotive retailers, OEMs, finance companies, and industry partners. Its portfolio includes DMS integration for third-party software companies, workflow automation, accounts receivable automation, digital floorplan compliance, business intelligence, warranty optimization, cybersecurity, and customer engagement technologies that improve dealership profitability and operational efficiency.About Simply Smart Training ( )Simply Smart Training provides AI-powered online learning, onboarding, coaching, and role-play solutions designed specifically for the automotive industry. Its cloud-based platform enables dealerships to develop high-performing employees through personalized learning experiences, AI simulations, and measurable performance analytics on their timeline and pace.

peter m leger

Integrated Vehicle Solutions group LLC

+1 847-226-1869

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IVSG and Simply Smart Training Announce Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Employee Training to Automotive Dealerships News Provided By Integrated Vehicle Solutions group LLC November 19, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.