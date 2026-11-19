Author

Co-Founder CEO

Logo

Free live session on how to talk to kids about death. Complementary guide for parents and teachers supporting a grieving child.

- Victoria Holmes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The need is not rare. According to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model, one in eleven American children will lose a parent or sibling before 18. That is two or three grieving children in the average classroom of 30. Childhood grief also falls hardest on families with the least: in 44 of 50 states, children in the lowest-income counties are more likely to be bereaved.

Wildwood, released October 23, has drawn age warnings and parent pushback for how directly it handles death. Otherside Life sees the reaction as a sign of adult discomfort, not of what children can handle.

"Children learn about death whether we teach them or not," said Holmes, co-founder of Otherside Life and a birth and death doula. "When we stay silent, we don't protect them from grief. We just make sure they meet it alone. The grieving child in the classroom doesn't need us to have perfect words. They need us to show up, ask what they need, and let them lead."

The guide is built for the adults in a child's life who want to help but freeze. It covers how to explain death in plain language at different ages, what to say and what to avoid, how to let a child lead, and how to watch a film like Wildwood together and talk about it afterward.

Holmes will host a free live session, Talking to Kids About Death, on Wednesday, November 25 at 6 PM EST. Parents, teachers and caregivers can join online, ask their questions directly, and learn how to support a grieving child in real time. Registration is free.

I'm a father. I know the instinct to keep our kids away from pain," said Yannick Rose, co-founder and CEO of Otherside Life. "But silence isn't protection. Every child will meet death. The only question is whether an adult is sitting beside them when they do. We're making the live session and this guide free because no family should have to figure out that conversation alone."

Families can consult the guide on How to Talk to Kids About Death, and register for the live conversation at . Otherside Life is also encouraging schools to mark Children's Grief Awareness Day by asking grieving students what they need, and by joining the National Alliance for Children's Grief in its November awareness campaign.

Read the full essay, How Society Fails Grieving Children and Raises Death-Inept Adults, on the Otherside Life blog.

Nathan Mallo

Otherside Life

+1 833-716-5433

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grief Awareness Day 2026 - Otherside Life offers free ressources on how to talk to kids about death News Provided By Otherside Life USA Ltd. November 19, 2026, 07:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.