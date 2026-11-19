FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Infection Control Consultant Katherine West of Infection Control/Emerging Concepts, Inc. Brings More Than Four Decades of Practical, Evidence-Based Education to EMS, Fire Service, and Healthcare TeamsPalm Harbor, Florida – Katherine West is a nationally recognized infection control consultant, educator, author, and speaker with more than four decades of experience advancing infection prevention practices for emergency medical services, fire service personnel, and healthcare professionals. After beginning her nursing career in 1978, she recognized a critical need for practical infection control resources tailored to first responders. What began as volunteer presentations to local fire departments grew into a distinguished consulting career through Infection Control/Emerging Concepts, Inc. There, she develops educational programs, OSHA compliance guidance, exposure control plans, and evidence-based training for organizations across the country. Katherine is a graduate of Virginia Tech.Over the years, Katherine has become a respected authority in her field. She has authored multiple editions of the Infectious Disease Handbook for Emergency Care Personnel, as well as Infection Control Policies and Procedures for Community Paramedicine and Mobile Integrated Health. A sought-after speaker at national conferences, she continues to shape industry standards through practical, accessible education that protects both emergency responders and the patients they serve. Her work is driven by a passion for improving public health and equipping professionals to do their jobs safely and effectively. Her specialty spans infection control for EMS personnel, emergency care personnel, and the fire service, groups whose daily work places them in close contact with patients and potential exposures. By translating complex requirements into clear guidance, she helps agencies build safer everyday practices.Katherine attributes her success to a genuine love for her work and the fulfillment of knowing she is offering something truly useful to others. She draws her drive from her father, a career military officer, and approaches every opportunity with purpose, integrity, and a commitment to excellence. Her advice to young women entering the field is to persevere when they meet brick walls and hurdles, to believe in what they are putting forward, and to stay committed to protecting the health and safety of their communities.For nearly half a century, Katherine West has turned a simple insight about the needs of first responders into a lasting body of education that keeps those who serve the public, and the people they care for, safer every day.Learn More about Katherine West:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women: Katherine West, Advancing Infection Prevention for First Responders and Healthcare Professionals News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 07:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.