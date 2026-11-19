MENAFN - IANS) Lima, Nov 19 (IANS) Peru declared a national emergency in the fuel supply chain to prevent potential disruptions to the hydrocarbon sector caused by the El Nino phenomenon.

The measure aims to "adopt timely measures" to ensure nationwide fuel supplies despite the possible impacts of extreme weather, Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a statement.

"The declaration covers the entire hydrocarbon supply chain, from processing, refining and storage to marketing, considering that heavy rains, floods, mudslides and landslides could affect the sector's strategic infrastructure, in different regions of the country," the ministry said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The measure is intended to address potential disruptions that could affect transportation, production, trade and essential public services, including electricity supply, it added.

Hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas, liquid fuels and liquefied petroleum gas, account for 67 per cent of Peru's national energy mix, the ministry said.

Peru's Supervisory Authority for Energy and Mining Investment is responsible for assessing the situation and determining the measures needed to address the emergency.

The emergency declaration was published in the official gazette El Peruano, and will remain in force for up to eight months, starting the day after its publication.

On November 3, Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency in 1,380 districts across the country over the imminent threat of heavy rainfall associated with the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The measure, published in the official gazette El Peruano, covers districts in 24 departments and the Constitutional Province of Callao, including areas in Amazonas, Ancash, Apurimac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Huancavelica, Huanuco, Ica, Junin, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, Loreto and Madre de Dios.

It also includes districts in Moquegua, Pasco, Piura, Puno, San Martin, Tacna, Tumbes and Ucayali.

Under the decree, regional and local governments will carry out coordinated emergency measures with technical support and oversight from the National Institute of Civil Defence (Indeci), along with relevant ministries and public and private institutions.

The measures will include immediate actions to reduce disaster risks, respond to emergencies and carry out rehabilitation work to protect vulnerable communities.

The decision was based on an October 30 assessment by Indeci, which identified the affected districts as facing particularly high risks from expected heavy rainfall.

The agency warned that the continuation of coastal El Nino conditions and its development in the central equatorial Pacific could significantly increase the likelihood of intense rainfall, requiring urgent government intervention in vulnerable areas.