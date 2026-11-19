2027 ASIA SHOP · Retail Payment Technology Exhibition
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 2027 ASIA SHOP · Retail Payment Technology Exhibition 🗓 Date: March 4‐6, 2027 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn 📍 Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China Event Overview Focused on retail digital transformation, the exhibition showcases commercial payment, smart checkout, terminal hardware and commercial‐AI innovations. Co‐located with Asia Vending & Smart Retail Expo, Asia Beverage Expo, Asia Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Exhibition and the 20th China Retailers Convention, it builds a complete industrial ecosystem covering equipment, products, payment solutions and retail services. Exhibit Scope ‐ Payment systems & cross‐border payment solutions ‐ Self‐checkout kiosks, smart POS terminals & payment hardware ‐ Commercial AI, retail SaaS and unmanned‐retail solutions ‐ Retail‐oriented service solutions & payment equipment accessories Co‐located Highlights Global Vending Industry Forum & Retail Leader Conference Gather over 1,000 industry leaders to discuss retail market trends and business opportunities for emerging markets. 20th China Retailers Convention Flagship annual retail industry event covering policy insights, academic exchange and business practice. 🌐 Official Website: ✅ Free Pre‐registration:
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