(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Souk Sessions powered by the ULT POWER SOUND series, a walk down memory lane through Sony's legacy products and festival-only offers marked Sony's debut at the region's independent music festival
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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 November 2026: Sony partnered with Vinyl Souk for their fourth edition of the Vinyl Souk Mini Festival, held on 14 and 15 November at 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai. Expanding into two full days for the first time in its biggest edition yet, the homegrown festival brought together music lovers, vinyl collectors, artists and creatives for live performances, vinyl selector sets, talks, workshops, screenings and a curated marketplace across the hotel's outdoor Plaza and the Nomad Day Bar.
When the Walkman® launched in 1979, it changed the way the world experienced music, making listening personal and portable for the first time. That same spirit of discovery brought Sony to Vinyl Souk, a festival built by and for the artists and creators shaping the UAE's independent music culture. The collaboration set out to showcase the evolution of music and the legacy Sony has built alongside it, with its iconic Walkman® headphones now back as the new MDR-3R.
Inside the hotel's courtyard, a stack of Sony ULT TOWER speakers powered the Souk Sessions beside the DJ, creating a relaxed space for the region's independent music community to come together, listen, and discover new sounds.
At the Sony booth, a showcase of products through the decades offered a glimpse into the brand's music and entertainment heritage, with ULT TOWER speakers powering the space. Visitors could also have the first look of the MDR-3R for themselves, alongside the MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition, inspired by the 1980s theme of Netflix's hit series. Complimenting the theme, a legacy product display took guests through the decades of Sony's music and entertainment heritage. For many visitors, it was a chance to revisit the devices that soundtracked their youth. For younger music lovers, it was a look at where portable listening began while also being rewarded with exclusive offers and giveaways.
Speaking about the partnership, Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa, said,“Music has always been about discovery, and Vinyl Souk gives the region's artists, creators, and music lovers a space to experience it on their own terms. Partnering with them at the festival was about giving that community access to technology that celebrates creativity, while bringing a sense of nostalgia into a space where people come to live, experience, and discover music the way they want to. From the ULT TOWER series setting the soundtrack beside the DJ, to visitors putting on the MDR-3R for the first time, it was great to see music's past and present come together so naturally.”
“Vinyl Souk has always been about bringing people together around music, and this year's edition, our biggest yet, felt like a real step forward for the community,” said Jayesh Veralkar, Co-founder, Vinyl Souk.“Having Sony alongside us meant our artists, visitors and music enthusiasts alike could experience music with incredible sound, and the legacy display and the Walkman® touch-and-try added a layer of nostalgia that people really connected with. It was special to see generations of music lovers sharing that moment at the festival.”
Pricing and Availability:
The new ULT TOWER 7 is available on Sonyworld and priced at AED 2,399.
The ULT Tower Max is now available to pre-order on: Sony ULT TOWER MAX High-Power Party Speaker | SRS-ULT3000 – Sony World – UAE. Details on ULT Tower 5 will be shared at a later stage.
The MDR-3R is now available to pre-order on: Sony MDR-3R USB-C® Wired Headphones – Sony World – UAE
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About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.
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Ruder Finn Atteline
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| Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
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