Alia Bhatt Featured as Cover Star for Inaugural TIME100 Next India List

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been featured as the cover star of TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Next India list, with the publication recognising her journey in the film industry, artistic choices and advocacy for better working conditions for women on film sets. Announcing Bhatt as the cover star on Instagram, TIME described her as a "Bollywood icon" and reflected on her transition from a newcomer in the industry to an actor known for taking on challenging and diverse roles. "Meet the cover star of our first-ever TIME 100 Next India list: Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt," the magazine wrote in its Instagram caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time) Bhatt played her first leading role in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in 2012. Her performance in Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway' (2014) marked a significant turning point in her career and changed audience perceptions of her acting abilities. In the film, she portrayed Veera Tripathi, a young woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being abducted. The magazine noted that Bhatt's rise in the film industry coincided with a period of transition, as Bollywood moved from its traditional star system towards an increasingly demanding celebrity culture. Following 'Highway', Bhatt took on several challenging roles, including her portrayal of a Bihari migrant worker caught in Punjab's drug trade in 'Udta Punjab'. Her performance in the film earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Over the years, she has successfully balanced commercial entertainers such as '2 States' with performance-oriented films, including 'Raazi', 'Dear Zindagi' and 'Gully Boy', showcasing her versatility across different genres. Beyond cinema, Bhatt has also drawn attention for her advocacy for better working conditions for women in the film industry, particularly on film sets. Recently, the actor grabbed attention at the green carpet of the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, where she made a striking appearance in an intricately embellished black-and-antique-gold ensemble designed by Ritu Kumar. On the professional front, Bhatt will next be seen in a pivotal role in 'Tumbbad 2', alongside Sohum Shah. She is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War', which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Bhatt's inclusion as the cover star of the inaugural TIME 100 Next India list marks another recognition of her journey in Indian cinema, from her debut in 2012 to becoming one of the industry's prominent actors. (ANI)