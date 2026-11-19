PM Modi Urges FICCI Leaders to Champion Self-Reliant India Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked Mahatma Gandhi's 1930 message of self-reliance and indigenous goods, saying that even after 100 years, the country needed to carry forward the same message, while urging industry leaders to promote the idea of a self-reliant India. Addressing the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi said,“Imagine, 100 years have passed, but in 1930, Gandhi left us with this message, and today, so many years later, I too have to say the same thing. Is this your success or your failure? Don't listen to me; at least you could have listened to Gandhi! He too spoke of Swadeshi (indigenous goods) before leaving; he too spoke of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). And now you have turned 100 years old, yet things remain right where they were...Spread my message too to every home!”

Taking a swipe at previous governments, PM Modi said that the industry's past experience had been so bitter that it continued to affect its relationship with the current government.“Your experience with previous governments has been so bitter that I am having to bear the consequences. This is not the old government; this is a government of friends. It knows how to honour friendship, and you are my true friends. So, without hesitation or reservation, please write to me openly about what still needs to be improved," he added.

The Prime Minister urged the pharmaceutical industry to reduce India's dependence on imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs and drug intermediates, noting that the country was known as the“pharmacy of the world” but continued to import billions of dollars' worth of these products. PM Modi also called on industry to increase investment in agriculture and develop products based on demand in overseas markets.

Highlighting India's economic performance, the Prime Minister said the country was the world's fastest-growing major economy, with projected growth of around 7 per cent. Speaking about the government's tax reforms, PM Modi said countries progress by respecting farmers, small entrepreneurs, industry, wealth creators and taxpayers rather than criticising them. The Prime Minister cited the reduction in the basic corporate tax rate and simplification of tax returns. PM Modi also urged businesses not to take Indian consumers for granted, calling for a change in the mindset that associated better quality only with export products.