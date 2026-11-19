US and China Find Common Ground on Iran and Ukraine at APEC Talks

Shenzhen [China], November 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said China shares the United States' concerns over the ongoing conflicts involving Ukraine and Iran, highlighting areas of common interest between Washington and Beijing during his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen.

"Both the United States and China have an interest in ensuring that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran cannot, uh, have a nuclear weapon. We both feel that very strongly, on both points," Trump said during the meeting.

Describing the discussions as "an incredible meeting", Trump expressed confidence that the engagement would yield positive outcomes and indicated that both countries were looking to contribute towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war. "We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. Would like to see it ended, I think I can speak for both of us very much," he said. Trump also claimed that around 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, were being killed every month in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts could bring an end to the hostilities.

The US President further said Russian President Vladimir Putin would join them later for a trilateral meeting, adding that he had already held a brief interaction with the Russian leader to prepare for the discussions. "President Putin's going to be coming here a little bit later, so we'll have a tri-meeting, trilateral as they call it. But I look forward to that, and we just had a little meeting with President Putin just to set the stage," Trump said.

The proposed trilateral engagement is expected to address key international issues, including the Iran conflict, nuclear disarmament, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier, Trump had expressed optimism after meeting Putin, saying that "a lot of wonderful things" could emerge from their engagement. The meetings come amid heightened diplomatic activity among the three major powers at the APEC summit, with leaders expected to explore areas of cooperation amid continuing geopolitical tensions.