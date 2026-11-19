Karnataka Claims Victory in Legal Battle Over Cauvery Water Issue

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state has won within the legal framework on the Cauvery issue and that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have got justice, which should now be implemented. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the matter is no longer in anyone's hands and that the law of the land and the Supreme Court's order must be followed.

“The Supreme Court in our land said, give water to Tamil Nadu. We will follow that,” he said. He said Karnataka would not pick a quarrel over the issue, adding that there was no need for it. Tamil Nadu is carrying out several projects downstream, he added. Referring to the legal history of the matter, Shivakumar said that when the DMK government was in power, the Supreme Court order came, a review petition was filed, and the review was rejected.

“Now we have only uploaded the DPR. We have to give alternative land for forest. We are already preparing for that,” he said. He said the entire state was united on the issue, setting aside party differences and extending its support.“One or two people may speak out of jealousy. That is all,” he said. Shivakumar said the project would directly benefit Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru and Mysuru districts and would also help meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements.

“On this balance, with one voice, in the entire State, people of other parties have also cooperated with us and are cooperating,” he said. On former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Shivakumar said Deve Gowda had written a letter and that his son may have made some remarks in anger.“Leave that. We need not take it seriously. He too has said this should happen. He had also said he would bring it in one day. I am confident he will do that work,” he said.

Shivakumar said he had also placed the proposal before the Prime Minister.“This is not my issue. This is the issue of the entire State. For drinking water in Bengaluru, people are coming to Bengaluru from all over the world. We have to give them drinking water,” he said. He clarified that the project was not intended for agriculture in Bengaluru South district or any other district.“When 66 TMC is released in difficult times, it will remain as a balance for the people of Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Hassan,” he said.

“Let them take whatever fame they want. In our legal framework, we have won. We have got justice. That is all. Tamil Nadu has also got justice. They said 177 TMC should be given. They too have got justice. Both have got justice. Let us follow that,” Shivakumar said.