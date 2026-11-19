Odisha Evacuates 72000 People Ahead of Cyclone Akvan Landfall Today

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Odisha government has evacuated nearly 72,000 people from vulnerable districts and identified 7,900 shelters as part of its preparedness measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan's expected landfall, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Garg outlined the state's preparedness and said multiple disaster response teams had been deployed across vulnerable areas to deal with the potential impact of the severe cyclonic storm.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts landfall by noon tomorrow around Gopalpur in Ganjam district, with wind speeds of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. Almost 72,000 people have been evacuated so far across vulnerable districts, and 7,900 shelters have been identified. Out of 9,100 identified pregnant women, the bulk have already been shifted," said Garg. She further said that around 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 131 Fire Services teams had been deployed in the affected areas.

"60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, and 131 Fire Services teams are deployed. All 19,057 fishing boats have returned and docked, tourist activities at beaches and Chilika Lake are restricted, and schools and colleges in vulnerable areas are closed. Satellite phones have been given to Collectors, dam water levels are being depleted, and we are in constant touch with the Government of India," added Garg. The Chief Secretary also said that tourist activities at beaches and Chilika Lake had been restricted as a precautionary measure, while educational institutions in vulnerable areas remained closed.

These preparedness measures come as Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' continues to move over the westcentral Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm moved northwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the six hours preceding 0530 hours IST on November 19, 2026, and was centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal. The storm was located near Latitude 14.5°N and Longitude 85.3°E, approximately 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 580 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 530 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 590 km south of Puri in Odisha.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20, 2026. The system is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. To deal with the potential impact of Cyclone Akvan, the Odisha government has announced the mandatory closure of all government, government-aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in six districts from November 19 to November 21. (ANI)