Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari Honors Indira Gandhi on Birth Anniversary

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, highlighting her 'Garibi Hatao' initiative and the nationalisation of banks as key contributions to the country.

Speaking at Indira Gandhi's birthplace in Prayagraj, Tiwari described her as arguably the most powerful woman in the world and a leader celebrated nationally and recognised globally. "Today, we honour the woman who was arguably the most powerful in the world-a leader celebrated by her nation and recognised globally," he said.

He said Indira Gandhi strengthened the nation and altered the geopolitical landscape in just 14 days by facilitating the creation of Bangladesh and redrawing the map of the world. "She strengthened the nation In just 14 days, she altered the geopolitical landscape- facilitating the creation of Bangladesh and redrawing the map of the world," he added.

Highlighting her 'Garibi Hatao' initiative, Tiwari said it provided assistance to those suffering. He also recalled her decision to nationalise banks and said she established institutions that strengthened the country and shaped India's image on the global stage. "Through her 'Garibi Hatao' (Remove Poverty) initiative, she provided aid to the suffering, and she nationalised the banks. She established institutions that have strengthened the country and shaped India's image on the global stage," Tiwai said.

Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader KC Venugopal also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on her 109th birth anniversary. In a post shared on X, Kharge also remembered the former Prime Minister as India's 'Iron Lady' and said her courage, leadership and sacrifice for the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty would continue to inspire generations.

"With deepest reverence on the birth anniversary of India's 'Iron Lady' and former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, a symbol of indomitable courage, struggle and strong leadership. She sacrificed her life to protect the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty. Her dedication to the nation, her contributions, her unwavering resolve and her decisive leadership will forever inspire us," he wrote.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. She served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984, and was succeeded as Prime Minister by her son, Rajiv Gandhi.