In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a disagreement over a mere 120 square feet of property led to the murder of a gym trainer by his two brothers and nephews. A terrifying video of the assault has surfaced, showing the man being repeatedly pounded on the head and face by stones.

The victim, Shahid, a grocery shop owner and gym trainer, reportedly became involved in a fight with his younger brother Bunty Qureshi and older brother Afsar over the plot of property.

According to family members, they had already prevailed in a court battle involving the contested land. But Afsar and Bunty persisted in attempting to seize it. Afsar, Bunty, and a few others showed up at the contested property on Monday and started building.

Shahid protested and went to the police to file a complaint. When the police arrived, they halted the construction. But when ladies from both sides engaged in a fight over the property on Tuesday, passions erupted once more.

Shahid and his friend Dilshad rode out on a scooter to file another report as the argument grew more heated. The accused caught them around 150 meters from their home. Before being hauled off the bike, Shahid and Dilshad were attacked with punches and kicks.

Mehtab and Aftab, Afsar's sons, also showed there. The two threw stones at Shahid. Following Shahid's fall to the ground, Mehtab grabbed a big stone and struck him four times in only seventeen seconds by forcefully smashing it into his head and face.

The accused then tried to dump Shahid's bleeding body into a drain but fled when bystanders raised an alarm. Dilshad was able to get to Shahid's home and let his family know. He was transported to the police station by his relatives while heavily bleeding. After being brought to the district hospital, he was sent to a private facility, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

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आगरा- जमीन विवाद में भाई ने भाई की पत्थरों से कुचलकर हत्या की, वारदात का लाइव वीडियो वायरल

आगरा के न्यू आगरा थाना क्षेत्र के सुरेश नगर में 120 गज जमीन के विवाद में बड़े भाई और भतीजों ने 49 वर्षीय शाहिद कुरैशी उर्फ गुड्डू पहलवान पर हमला कर दिया। आरोपियों ने सड़क पर गिराकर भारी पत्थर से उनके सिर पर कई वार किए। अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान शाहिद की मौत हो गई। बुधवार को हत्या का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया, वीडियो में लोग घटना देखते और मोबाइल से रिकॉर्डिंग करते नजर आ रहे हैं, लेकिन कोई बचाने नहीं पहुंचा। पुलिस ने हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पांच टीमें गठित की हैं, फिलहाल किसी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

- प्रिया पंत (Priya Pant) (@priyapantchimu2) November 19, 2026

Shahid is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

ACP Hariparvat Bajrang Prasad said a case had been registered based on Dilshad's complaint. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused.